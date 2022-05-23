Blackview BL8800 series is now available with a $335 early bird discount offer

Blackview, the leading brand of rugged phones, today put its newest 5G flagship, the Blackview BL8800 (BL8800/BL8800 Pro) series, on the shelves, with an attractive offer of up to $335 early bird discount, with a powerful vision night/thermal, a huge 8380mAh battery and 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM. For people who are new to Blackview, this brand is known for making almost indestructible rugged phones and has gained prestige in the global market.

The Blackview BL8800 series is designed to push the limits of usage that regular phones simply can’t handle and keeps up with high industry standards by packing top-tier specifications for top-tier overall performance. Below are some of its features.

Unmatched toughness and durability

Most modern phones can’t handle continuous exposure to dirt, dust, water, or extreme temperatures well, and could easily break as a result of such abuse. Fortunately, that’s not the case when the Blackview BL8800 series (BL8800/BL8800 Pro) comes to town. Meets industry leading IP68 and IP69K waterproof rating and military standard MIL-STD-810H. Simply put, it is resistant to submersion to a maximum depth of 1.5m underwater for up to 30 minutes and resistant to drops from a height of 1.5m. For clumsy people who tend to break phones every day, the BL8800 series is an absolute must. For people who lead active lifestyles or work in environments full of unpredictable elements like the forest, boats and construction sites, the BL8800 series offers peace of mind. In addition, this series is equipped with glove work technology – glove mode, which makes it easy to use your phone when you wear gloves at the workplace, in sports or on winter days.

A camera that outshines the iPhone 13

There is no doubt that low light photography from the big phone brands has come a long way. But the Blackview BL8800 series (BL8800/BL8800 Pro) goes the extra mile to outshine its peers. On average, a phone camera’s night mode can absorb enough light to produce sharp night photos, but that’s with the prerequisite light or low light. What really sets the BL8800 series apart is that it can let you view and take photos or videos in complete darkness. Plus, it comes with even more useful thermal imaging technology that not only lets you shoot and see in total darkness, but also lets you see the heat, day or night. such a vision alien It brings unimaginable fun to exploring the new world and serves as a powerful troubleshooting tool for everything from electrical inspections to plumbing problems. The underwater camera mode is another amazing one for this series that allows you to shoot in the water. The most popular camera features such as HDR, ultra wide angle are included in the BL8800 series.

8380 mAh battery, 45% above average capacity

In general, phone batteries are around 5000 mAh. However, the Blackview BL8800 series (BL8800/BL8800 Pro) pushes the battery capacity up to a staggering 8380mAh, backed by cutting-edge dual-core electric technology. The benefits of longer battery life are obvious: the user can go an entire day without even thinking about recharging the battery in case of excessive use; for light use, it is expected to last two or more days. This is a great feature for nature lovers or people who travel a lot. 33W fast charging can fully recharge the giant battery in just 1.5 hours, which is the equivalent of a meal. More surprisingly, it supports reverse charging function, a 8380mAh power bank, to lend power to another device (such as phone, smart watch, Switch, TWS earphones) on the go.

Silky-smooth operation beyond your imagination

The Blackview BL8800 series (BL8800/BL8800 Pro) is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS2.1 ROM, enhancing literally everything you do – uploading, downloading, streaming and gaming. faster. Above all, it provides peace of mind to the user in the prevailing times of 5G. And it runs the new Doke OS 3.0, based on Android 11: it’s smarter, faster and more intuitive. With exquisite and concise icons, comfortable visual effects, simple interactions, and more efficient operation, everything is fast, smooth, and efficient.

Difference between BL8800 and BL8800 Pro

The only difference between BL8800 and BL8800 Pro is the rear camera. BL8800 Pro features a FLIR® Lepton® Thermal Imager and a 50MP Ultra Clear Camera; BL8800 features a night vision camera, a 50MP ultra-clear camera, and a 117° ultra-wide camera. More features of the camera can be seen through the sheet below.

Early Booking Offers