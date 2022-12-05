Blackstone fuels private market valuation fears

Private markets are beginning to show cracks. Buying giant Blackstone is limiting redemptions from its $125 billion real estate fund, Breit, after investors flooded it with requests to withdraw their money. The simultaneous announcement of the sale of some stakes in Las Vegas casinos offers little assurance.

Breit is an unlisted real estate investment fund and is part of Blackstone’s effort to attract individual investors alongside existing large fund managers. Individuals tend to be less stoic than the goliath custodians of capital, accustomed to keeping money for years. To tempt the little ones, Breit allows you to periodically withdraw up to 5% per quarter. The latest requests exceeded that level, and in November only 43% were satisfied, according to the Financial Times.

It’s a reversal of fortune for the private equity firm run by Steve Schwarzman, whose executives bragged in October that they had paid 100% of redemptions since its inception. In the background they may be fears driven by the stock markets.

The slowness of private owners to reassess asset values ​​is in stark contrast to the 14% drop in the S&P 500 index this year. Blackstone has said that a combination of overvalued stock markets and the outperformance of its own holdings explains the disconnect.

However, skepticism about the real estate sector is widespread. Listed REITs did so in November at an average discount of 22% to their net asset value, according to S&P Global, indicating distrust about their property valuations. At Breit, investors can express their doubts by cashing in when Blackstone allows, in advance of any drawdown – or, worse yet, a liquidity crisis that makes it difficult to exit later.

Selling assets profitably could show that Blackstone’s estimates are true. To that end, on Thursday it revealed plans to sell its 49.9% stake in the Las Vegas hotel-casinos MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay to the owner of the other 50.1%, Vici Properties.

The deals value the complexes at $5.5 billion and provide Blackstone with $500 million in profit in less than three years, not counting the rents generated in that time.

However, casinos are an exception, as they are, along with farmland, the only real estate segments, of the 15 analyzed by S&P, that trade at a premium to asset value. The discrepancy means that the market signal that redemptions are capping Blackstone may overshadow the transaction, and risks further intensifying downgrade fears and pullback demands in a dangerous feedback loop.