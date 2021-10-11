BlackRock brings shareholder democracy to a select few

BlackRock is experimenting with real democracy. It will give some of your largest customers more voice in the vote of your investees. It might seem counterproductive, given Larry Fink’s outspoken position on issues like climate change. Actually, it is a rehearsal for a much larger delegation.

Starting in 2021, more than 1,000 clients, who collectively own about $ 2 trillion in funds that track equity indices, will have a menu of options. One is to cast your own vote for all companies, something that is already technically possible, but involves a lot of paperwork. Fink will also offer some clients to select companies or proposals, and comment directly on hot topics like Big Oil or executive pay. Many will let BlackRock decide.

Giving customers more options, even if they don’t use them, is a sales pitch in a competitive market. And offering some influence can give you political points. Assets managed by BlackRock have grown nearly 40% in two years, to $ 9 trillion, inviting further scrutiny. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has said it should be regulated as too big to fail.

In recent years, BlackRock has been more actively trying to get companies to align themselves with its values. In 12 months, it has endorsed 35% of shareholders’ proposals, twice as many as a year earlier. Many were related to ESG issues. He backed a petition for Wall Street companies to report their racial impact, which Vanguard opposed. Still, BlackRock wields significant influence without putting its own capital at risk. The new plan addresses that in a way.

Only large and sophisticated companies can try the new menu. The change will be more drastic if Fink can offer the same to investors of its 2.3 trillion in ETFs. That will require another technological leap, but it is worth it. BlackRock and its peers have helped turn millions of households into investors. Now it’s time to give them the tools to act as owners.