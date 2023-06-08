Blackmail: FBI warns of pornographic deepfake scams with photos of victims on social media

- Advertisement -

The FBI is drawing attention to a new wave of scams where criminals use artificial intelligence to blackmail their victims. According to an official alert issued by the department on Monday (05), scammers are using photos of people on social media to create pornographic videos with deepfake and blackmail the victims. Deepfake is an artificial intelligence-powered image and audio manipulation technique that allows you to create fake videos of people saying or doing things they never did. In the case exposed by the FBI, the victims’ faces are inserted in pornographic films, and the criminals demand money so that the false material is not published on the internet.

Authorities claim that advances in technology are making deepfakes increasingly realistic and easy to create, and with the exposure of images of victims on social networks, scams have become more frequent. The FBI has observed, since April, an increase in the number of extortion cases involving fake videos created from content posted on social networks. Many victims are minors and are unaware that their images have been copied, manipulated and shared until they are brought to their attention by someone else.

Cases where there is blackmail are known as sextortion — the combination of the terms “sex” and “extortion” (“sex” and “extorsão”, in Portuguese). This criminal practice involves persuading victims to submit sexually explicit photos or videos of themselves and then threatening to share them publicly or with family and friends. With artificial intelligence, the crime of “extortion” has gained a new vertical in which victims do not even need to send explicit content to criminals — intentionally or not. Scammers can simply use images easily found on people’s social media profiles, such as Facebook and Instagram, to create deepfakes.

How to prevent?

The FBI has given recommendations for parents and guardians of minors to protect themselves from “extortion” scams. Monitoring children’s online activity and advising on sharing images on social media are key steps. In addition, cybercrime authorities suggest: Be discreet when sharing personal information on social media;

Search your data frequently to check what sensitive information about you is exposed on the internet;

Enforce stricter privacy settings on all social networks;

Reinforce the security of your social media accounts with complex passwords and two-factor authentication (if available);

Use caution when accepting new friendships or followers into your online social circle;

Be careful when interacting with profiles that you know, but who are acting in an unconventional way – the account may have been hacked. Authorities also instruct victims not to make any kind of payment to blackmailers, as there is no guarantee that criminals will remove fake content after sending money.

In Europe, 6 out of 10 victims are women

