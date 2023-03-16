5G News
BlackBerry (The Movie) Trailer Shows The Rise And Fall Of The Phone Maker

BlackBerry (The Movie) Trailer Shows The Rise And Fall Of The Phone Maker

Mobile

Published on

By Abraham
blackberry.jpg
blackberry.jpg
Some of the best movies we’ve seen lately are based on the true story of well-known people, like Freddy Mercury or Elvis Presley.

Lately, however, Hollywood seems obsessed with another type of story: the brand story- The blackberry movie, First announced last summer, it seems destined to fill this niche, and we finally get our first look at the official trailer for the film.

Starring Glenn Howerton and Jay Baruchel, BlackBerry (the movie) chronicles the rise and fall of Research In Motion, the company behind BlackBerry (the phone). who managed to conquer the world before dying at the hands of Apple and Google.

The first trailer for the film shows us both sides of the story, with Howerton and Baruchel playing former RIM co-CEOs Jim Balsillie and Mike Lazaridis.

BlackBerry will be released in theaters on May 12, but the film has already received positive reviews in its festival run. It currently has 95% in Rotten Tomatoes and a score of 83 in Metacritic.

Latest articles

More like this

