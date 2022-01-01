BlackBerry OS Comes to an End: Once Market Leading System Says Goodbye

BlackBerry, the company that once dominated mobile devices, recently announced that it is going to permanently suspend the services that its phones support.

As of January 4, phones will no longer have provisioning services, which means that they will gradually lose the ability to connect to networks, including the cellular network.

BlackBerry once dominated the smartphone market thanks to its physical keyboard and corporate services, which used to run on BlackBerry servers, allowing for high levels of security and control.

BlackBerry was surprised by the popularity of the iPhone, but scrapped the use of on-screen keyboards and relied on corporate services for its dominance to maintain its market.

It took over a year for the company to come out with its own touchscreen phone, and its software remained a mix of old and new. Meanwhile, corporate users switched to Apple and Android.

BlackBerry eventually gave up on its own phones and started releasing Android versions before abandoning the hardware business entirely. Now he mainly develops security services for companies.

The latest version of the BlackBerry operating system dates from 2013, so the devices affected by the ad are already very old. The promised support period ended over a year ago, so it has already more than delivered on its promise.

The effect of the end of support is detailed on a page of frequent questions. The main change is that BlackBerry will no longer send provisioning updates to these devices. Provisioning information provides details on how devices should establish connections to different types of network equipment, including cellular and WiFi networks.

As a result, at some indeterminate time in the future, BlackBerry devices will no longer be able to connect. Consequently, BlackBerry claims that its devices “They will stop working reliably, including for data, phone calls, SMS and emergency call functionality.”

A few software services that relied on connections to BlackBerry servers to function will be discontinued on January 4.

The number of people who are likely to be affected by this is very small. However, it is a clear indicator of the end of what was once a very important technology.



