BlackBerry OS comes to an end: it will stop working on January 4, 2022

There are those who no longer remember it, but not many years ago, BlackBerry was the brand that sold the most cutting-edge phones and that everyone wanted. The Canada-based company had the same experience as Nokia, which they relied too much on what they already had, which became his announced death, because shortly after, iPhone and Android arrived.

After the appearance of these two great companies, BlackBerry experienced a huge downturn in the market, and it was able to hold out a bit longer after licensing the brand to TCL, who launched some Android-based phones. But finally, BlackBerry OS will come to an end on January 4, 2022.

BlackBerry OS disappears, this was the last competition of iOS and Android

As you can see on the official website of the operating system, BlackBerry has announced the end of support.

enlarge photo BlackBerry phone BlackBerry

In the beginning BlackBerry had an impressive boom, especially in the business and corporate sector. Not to mention the fact that the firm had a free instant messaging platform, something that no other phone offered at the time.

But as you can imagine, this didn’t do much good, and After a few years in which they tried to get ahead against iOS and Android, BlackBerry made the decision to make its last attempt with the launch of BlackBerry 10, Operating system that arrived in January 2013 with the intention of adapting to the most current mobiles of that time.

But neither the new phones nor the operating system managed to establish themselves in the market, so little by little, BlackBerry was falling, time in which it tried to save itself with the launch of BlackBerry Priv. But they eventually gave up, and in 2016 they announced that they were ending manufacturing of their smartphones. In this year, they licensed the brand to TCL, although they lost the rights in February 2020.

But despite this fall, there were still users who were still using their latest terminals based on BlackBerry OS, which had certain limitations, since the firm continued to offer basic supplies.

But The head of BlackBerry has officially announced that on January 4, 2022, all solutions that are based on BlackBerry 10, BlackBerry 7.1 OS and lower will no longer have support for SMS, calls and emergency calls.

They have also explained whate both WiFi network and mobile data may malfunction, and the basic apps of this operating system will have “limited functionalities”.

From the Canadian company they have given several tips to be able to pass all the data from their devices to others so that users do not lose them. BlackBerry is dead, long live BlackBerry!

