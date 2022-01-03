BlackBerry mobiles with their own software stop working

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

BlackBerry devices will stop working as of Tuesday, January 4. The company has announced that it will no longer support phones running Blackberry’s proprietary software, that is, the 7.1 and earlier models.

BlackBerry does not guarantee its users that they can continue to make and receive calls, send text messages or use their mobile data.

Tablets using the BlackBerry PlayBook operating system will also cease to operate. However, Blackberry phones running an Android operating system can continue to be used normally.

As the company explained in a statement, as of January 4 does not guarantee its users the operation of the devices. This implies that they will not be able to make or receive calls, send text messages, use mobile data, connect to WhatsApp and not even call the emergency number.

BlackBerry was once a leading mobile phone brand in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But nevertheless, the company has been preparing for this final closure for a few years. The last updated version of its operating system was launched in 2013. Since then the brand has been losing users to the benefit of Android and iOS phones.

Back in 2016 BlackBerry assumed it was out of the mobile phone business. However, the company continued cEditing the license to exploit your brand to other mobile production companies. Despite everything, BlackBerry continued to lose performance and, at the end of 2017, some of its devices lost compatibility with WhatsApp.

Last September, the company announced its intention to suspend support for these devices. The intention of the company is to dedicate itself fully to providing software security services, mainly aimed at companies and governments, under the name of BlackBerry Limited.

