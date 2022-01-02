BlackBerry marked an era in the late 2000s, giving way to what would later become the massive use of smartphones. The QWERTY keyboard and an exclusive communication possibility through the BBPin made the brand very popular. However, from 2010 onwards the fall was inevitable and now, on January 4 of this year, BlackBerry devices will stop working permanently.

According to the information provided, in a couple of days the computers will lose all connectivity options, rendering them practically useless.

January 4, the day that BlackBerry devices will stop working

As we mentioned before, BlackBerry devices marked an era, but as of 2012 a decline began that revealed their imminent disappearance. Since then, 10 years have passed where BlackBerry has remained a memory. However, so far there are users who continued to use their mobiles and tablets without the functions that were being turned off, such as the BBPin. This will not be possible as of January 4, because BlackBerry devices will stop working permanently.

Basically, the company’s connectivity servers for these computers will be shut down. In this sense, those who have BlackBerry devices with the brand’s operating system will not be able to send or receive messages, nor will they be able to make or receive calls. Likewise, it will not be possible to surf the internet or use services that require connectivity, the mobile network and WiFi will not work.

In this way, in a couple of days we will witness the official demise of the devices that dominated the market during the last years of the 2000s. Since then, these devices will be nothing more than a paperweight or perhaps an alarm clock considering that you can keep using the alarm function. If you know a user of BlackBerry devices, not Android, then you must convince them to buy a new device before January 4.