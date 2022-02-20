BlackBerry 5G goodbye, this time it’s definitive: OnwardMobility closes

Contrary to popular belief, we are not dead, OnwardMobility, the company that owns the rights to exploit the BlackBerry brand, or rather owned it, proclaimed in January. After the rumors that seriously questioned the future arrival on the market of a BlackBerry 5G smartphone, the official confirmation arrives: OnwardMobility closes.

UPDATE: END OF THE BLACKBERRY PROJECT, IT’S OFFICIAL

The explanation provided by Kevin Michalukfounder of the site CrackBerryand confirmed by colleagues from Android Police is that in the meantime OnwardMobility has lost the ability to use the BlackBerry brand because its license has been revoked. This is not yet official news, but we must remember a significant event that took place in recent weeks that could support the hypothesis: at the end of January BlackBerry sold a large part of its patents (relating to messaging technology and wireless networks) to 600 million dollars. It is not excluded that on that occasion he also decided to review the license to use the brand assigned to OnwardMobility.

BlackBerry Priv: the Onward Mobility project is inspired (goes) by this smartphone

For now, the company continues to be silent: if it provided substantial updates on the development of its smartphone, what was proposed by the sources could fall on deaf ears, but the official website remained crystallized in the post of last January 6 which briefly explains the reasons for the failure to launch the produced in 2021, reaffirming the desire to bring it to the market in the coming months. The obstacle, however, now may no longer be linked only to the problems of supplying components, the sources point out that it is due to the will of the same CEO of BlackBerry, John Chen, who would be against the return of the brand in the smartphone market. This is a very difficult obstacle to overcome.

If the rumors prove to be well-founded, we will also have to ask ourselves what the future of OnwardMobility could be, which could start to final dissolution or try to bring the smartphone under development to the market anyway (if it still is, of course). without the BlackBerry brand.

END OF THE PROJECT, NOW IT’S OFFICIAL

If you go to the official OnwardMobility website – the link is in the VIA – you will find nothing but a laconic message: “OnwardMobility will be closed“, it is read. “We will no longer continue with the development of an ultra-secure smartphone with a physical keyboard“. So hopes of seeing a new BlackBerry smartphone on the market go out here, for good.