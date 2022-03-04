Black Widow and Centipede join the free games of the Epic Games Store

Anticipating the arrival of spring, it seems that the first insects are beginning to arrive, although luckily, in a less annoying way than usual. And it is that this week, the free games of the Epic Games Store present us with the return of two arcade classics readapted from the legendary Atari console.

That said, while the photo may already have been warning or repellent enough, we must mention that none of these games is recommended for those who suffer from arachnophobia or entomophobia.

Following the same procedure as previous games, both titles will be available and redeemable through the Epic Games Storeso we will only have to log in with our Epic account and access the files of each of the titles (Centipede: Recharged and Black Widow: Recharged), and complete the entire purchase process.

Although we can also add them directly from the desktop appwhere they will appear in a small pop-up at the top of the home page, as well as a prominent line in the store section, from which we can easily access the pages of these free games without having to resort to the web browser.

Finally, remember that like the rest of the free games offered in the Epic Games Store, these can only be redeemed for free for one week, being the new deadline next thursday 10 March until 4:59 p.m. (peninsula time).

Black Widow: Recharged

The original classic twin-stick spider shooter is back, reimagined to deliver modern gameplay, fast-paced graphics, powerful new abilities, and another original soundtrack from award-winning video game composer Megan McDuffee.

Defend your web from onslaught of enemy bugs in this frenetic return to the classic twin-stick shooter, set to the catchy soundtrack as you play solo or local co-op with a friend through 30 challenges or arcade mode .

Minimum Requirements Black Widow: Recharged

OS: Windows 7



Windows 7 Processor: Dual Core or better



Dual Core or better Memory: 4GB RAM

4GB RAM GPU: Unspecified

Unspecified Storage: 400 MB of available disk space

400 MB of available disk space DirectX: Unspecified

Centipede: Recharged

The original classic twin-stick spider shooter returns, reimagined to deliver modern gameplay, fast-paced graphics, powerful new abilities, and an original soundtrack by award-winning video game composer Megan McDuffee.

Defend your web from onslaught of enemy bugs in this frenetic return to the classic twin-stick shooter, set to the catchy soundtrack as you play solo or local co-op with a friend through 30 challenges or arcade mode .

Minimum Requirements Centipede: Recharged

OS: Windows 7



Windows 7 Processor: Dual Core or better



Dual Core or better Memory: 4GB RAM

4GB RAM GPU: Unspecified

Unspecified Storage: 400 MB of available disk space

400 MB of available disk space DirectX: Unspecified

Dauntless: Epic Slayer Pack

On the other hand, this week we will also be able to get a special epic supply package for this multiplayer action and role-playing game, which will guarantee us a 3-day subscription to the Slayers club and a lot of coins to accelerate our progress.

Dauntless minimum requirements