Black Shark Lucifer T1 Wireless Earbuds, gaming headphones, with ultra-low latency, for 24 euros

If you are looking for ideal headphones to have a good experience during a game, pay attention to the new Black Shark Lucifer T1.

They are wireless headphones that are presented with ultra-low latency of 55 ms, with a truly original design, which includes light effects, and an autonomy of up to 35 total hours with the charging case.

Among its main characteristics we have:

– Latency ultra-low 55 ms. It has a game mode to improve wireless performance. What it does is fully synchronize the audio and video, which gives an advantage when it comes to reacting quickly to any situation in competitive games.

– Music mode to enjoy immersive sound. This mode has deeper bass and high-frequency detail on the extra-large 10mm membranes

– Technology Bluetooth 5.2, which allows the use in spaces with many people, with uninterrupted connection.

– Capacity of battery: 40 mA x 2 (headphones), 400 mA (charging case), giving a usage time of about 3.5 h (35 total hours with charging case)

– Case of 60 x 45 x 30 mm

– Impermeability IPX4

– 4 microphones (2 per earphone) to improve audio registration and filter out background noise.

– Automatic pairing when you remove the wireless earbuds from the charging case (they will automatically connect to the last device they were paired with).

– Effect of Dynamic Lights. It has LED indicators on the earbuds and a green light effect on the charging case.

The box contains the earbuds with charging case, S / M / L ear pads, USB-C charging cable, user manual and warranty card.

