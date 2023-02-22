5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsBlack Shark 6: new line has first specifications revealed in leak

Black Shark 6: new line has first specifications revealed in leak

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Black Shark 6: new line has first specifications revealed in leak
1677066197 black shark 6 new line has first specifications revealed in.jpeg
- Advertisement -

According to information gathered by Digital Chat Station, the Black Shark 6 line is already in the full development process. In the view of several people who have access to the manufacturer’s plans, the presentation of the devices should take place in the first quarter of this year.

In addition, the smartphones must share a series of specifications, such as the 2K resolution AMOLED screen and which also supports a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz.

The smartphones of this new line should also have in common the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2and it can work on variants that have up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage.

Image/Reproduction: Black Shark 5.
- Advertisement -

In the photographic field, the Black Shark 6 may have a Sony IMX686 main sensor, while the Pro variant may adopt a more powerful option to have this detail as a differential.

Stereo sound and ceramic construction are elements that will still be shared between the devices, as well as the 5,000 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

The two devices should gain reinforcement in the heat dissipation system and this will not impact the final design, which will continue to have triggers, RGB LED and other gamer elements.

Finally, DCS says that there is still no price range for the devices, but he believes that the manufacturer should not implement a drastic change in this regard.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Game Reviews

Octopath Traveler 2 Recensione: un jrpg che guarda ai classici, e funziona!

Square Enix presenta Octopath Traveler 2, un titolo curato e di qualità ma non...
Latest news

Biden marks 1 year of war in Ukraine with major speech in Poland: “Kyiv stands strong”

President Biden hailed Ukraine's continued resilience against Russian aggression as a triumph of democracy...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.