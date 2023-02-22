Black Shark 6: new line has first specifications revealed in leak

According to information gathered by Digital Chat Station, the Black Shark 6 line is already in the full development process. In the view of several people who have access to the manufacturer’s plans, the presentation of the devices should take place in the first quarter of this year.

In addition, the smartphones must share a series of specifications, such as the 2K resolution AMOLED screen and which also supports a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz.

The smartphones of this new line should also have in common the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2and it can work on variants that have up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage.