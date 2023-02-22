Black Shark 6: new line has first specifications revealed in leak

According to information gathered by Digital Chat Station, the Black Shark 6 line is already in the full development process. In the view of several people who have access to the manufacturer’s plans, the presentation of the devices should take place in the first quarter of this year.
In addition, the smartphones must share a series of specifications, such as the 2K resolution AMOLED screen and which also supports a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz.
The smartphones of this new line should also have in common the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2and it can work on variants that have up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage.
In the photographic field, the Black Shark 6 may have a Sony IMX686 main sensor, while the Pro variant may adopt a more powerful option to have this detail as a differential.
Stereo sound and ceramic construction are elements that will still be shared between the devices, as well as the 5,000 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.
The two devices should gain reinforcement in the heat dissipation system and this will not impact the final design, which will continue to have triggers, RGB LED and other gamer elements.
Finally, DCS says that there is still no price range for the devices, but he believes that the manufacturer should not implement a drastic change in this regard.