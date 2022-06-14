Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro, two impressive phones, not only gamers, with a discount in Spain

We already have the impressive Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro gamer phones available in the Spanish market, with Snapdragon, AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate and support for fast 120W cable charging.

The Black Shark 5 opts for the Qualcomm SnapDragon 870, while the Pro uses the Qualcomm SnapDragon 8 Gen 1.

Links and prices of the Black Shark 5 Pro

Before continuing, let’s see configurations with their prices:

Black Shark 5 Pro – click here

8+128 – €873.23 (BSHARK5100 coupon for $100 discount)

12+256 – €982.53 (BSHARK5100 coupon for $100 discount)

Gift of 100 Black Shark JoyBuds Pro valued at $69.99

BlackShark 5 – click here

8+128 – €572.09 (BSHARK570 coupon for $70 discount)

12+256 – €692.51 (BSHARK570 coupon for $70 discount)

Giveaway of 300 Black Shark JoyBuds valued at $39.99

Black Shark 5 Pro cameras

In the photographic section there are also differences between both models. Black Shark 5 has a 64 MP main camera, a 13 MP wide angle and 120º view, and a 2 MP macro, with a 16 MP front camera.

The Pro has a 108MP main camera, a 13Mp wide angle and 120º view, and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera returns to 16MP.

With the 108MP triple camera setup and sophisticated computer camera software optimization, Black Shark 5 Pro can record 4K 60FPS video, HDR10+, Super Night Scene, Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), and more.

The front camera module is a 16 MP Ultra HD camera: 1.0 µm, f/2.45

Black Shark 5 Pro screen

It is worth talking about the screen of the Pro model.

The Black Shark 5 Pro offers a high refresh rate of up to 144Hz that intelligently adapts to the refresh rate of the latest games. Users can also select from three custom refresh rates of 120Hz, 90Hz and 60Hz to achieve the appropriate screen refresh rate based on their preferences and application requirements for smoother graphics. A touch sampling rate of up to 720Hz gives Black Shark the industry’s lowest touch lag of just 8.3ms (multi-finger) for smoother, more responsive gaming.

Black Shark 5 Pro uses Samsung’s E4 OLED display, and has an ultra-narrow border with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, a contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1, and a 15% reduction in power consumption. The front camera pinhole measures just 2.76mm to minimize screen obstruction. It is HDR 10+ and DCI-P3 certified.

They have managed to improve the algorithm and adjust the system to reach a touch precision of 0.004 mm, the lowest in the industry, so that every subtle action we make will be accurately reflected in any game with unprecedented levels of precise control.

The function MagicPress is also present. This highly pressure-sensitive screen makes it easy to get precise movements for even the most competitive games. Like physical popup triggers, it’s mappable; and it supports a wide sensitivity range of up to 7 levels so that we can have totally precise control of any game scenario. And this time, touch error prevention is also greatly improved for the best pressure-sensitive experience.

Black Shark 5 Pro Battery

The Pro model has 120W charging and a 4650mAh battery, with dual-cell technology to make sure gaming lasts all day.

They boast of being the most efficient charging system in the smartphone industry, compared to the best results of its competitors: more than 17 minutes (with the same 120 W + 4650 mAh combo).

It features dual-mode charging, 100% in 15 minutes in constant temperature charging mode, or 24 minutes in fast charge fill mode to balance heat dissipation and charging speed.

Liquid cooling system – Anti-Gravity Dual VC Cooling System

It has a cooling system called Anti-Gravity Dual VC Cooling System.

What this system does is use the influence of gravity to increase the efficiency of the vapor chamber (VC), improving the speed of circulation of the liquid.

Two VC cooling components are designed at the front, and at the back there is a key cooling unit on the motherboard, which greatly improves the cooling capacity of the Black Shark 5 Pro. The total area of ​​the dual VCs of the Black Shark 5 Pro has reached a staggering 5320mm². At the same time, phase change heat dissipation materials and graphene materials are also used. A copper block direct contact design is also used between the main heat source and the CV, regardless of the heat dissipation area.

The heat dissipation capacity has reached the best level in the industry, being more efficient compared to traditional thermal gel.

Two really impressive mobiles that finally leave the Chinese market to reach our homes.