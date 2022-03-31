Black Shark 5, 5RS and 5 Pro official: they even have an SSD

Black Shark 5, 5RS and 5 Pro are official in China: Xiaomi’s gaming phone brand reaches its third generation with a triptych of devices that are very similar to each other from an aesthetic point of view, but with important differences in the data sheet – especially as regards the SoC.

As per tradition for the category, there are some really advanced and particular features, including the adoption of an SSD for storage, alongside the classic UFS 3.1 flash drive. In practice, the NVMe and UFS chips have equal capacity and work in tandem: using a proprietary caching technology, called DM Cache, Black Shark has managed to significantly increase the performance in reading and writing of random blocks.

BLACK SHARK 5

Display: 6.67 “, AMOLED, 144 Hz refresh and 720 Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10, maximum brightness 1,300 nit

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

RAM memory: 8 or 12 GB, LPDDR5

Storage memory: 128 or 256GB, UFS 3.1

Cameras: Main rear: 64 MP Auxiliary rear: 13MP (ultra wide angle) Auxiliary rear: 5 MP (telephoto) Front: 16 MP

Battery: 4,650 mAh

Charging speed: 120 W. Two modes: one more aggressive that guarantees a “0-100%” in 15 minutes, the other takes 24.

Heat dissipation: double vapor chamber

Magnetic back button

Interface: Joy UI 13

Colors: white, gray, black

Sales start: April 2 (China)

Prices: from 2,700 renminbi (equal to 380 €)

BLACK SHARK 5 RS

Display: 6.67 “, AMOLED, 144 Hz refresh and 720 Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10, maximum brightness 1,300 nit

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or 888 Plus

RAM memory: 8 or 12 GB, LPDDR5

Storage memory: 256GB, UFS 3.1 + SSD

Cameras: Main rear: 64 MP Auxiliary rear: 13MP (ultra wide angle) Auxiliary rear: 5 MP (telephoto) Front: 16 MP

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Charging speed: 120 W. Two modes: one more aggressive that guarantees a “0-100%” in 15 minutes, the other takes 24.

Heat dissipation: double vapor chamber

Magnetic back button

Interface: Joy UI 12.8

Colors: yellow, black

Sales start: April 2 (China)

Prices: from 3,300 renminbi (equal to 465 €)

BLACK SHARK 5 PRO

Display: 6.67 “, AMOLED, 144 Hz refresh and 720 Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10, maximum brightness 1,300 nit

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM memory: 8, 12 or 16 GB, LPDDR5

Storage memory: 256 or 512GB, UFS 3.1 + SSD

Cameras: Main rear: 108 MP Auxiliary rear: 13MP (ultra wide angle) Auxiliary rear: 5 MP (macro telephoto) Front: 16 MP

Battery: 4,650 mAh

Charging speed: 120 W. Two modes: one more aggressive that guarantees a “0-100%” in 15 minutes, the other takes 24.

Heat dissipation: double vapor chamber

Magnetic back button

Interface: Joy UI 13

Colors: white, black

Sales start: April 2 (China)

Prices: from 4,200 renminbi (equal to 595 €)

ACCESSORIES