Black Shark 4S and Black Shark 4S Pro, maximum performance in games and with a fast charge that surprises

Gaming mobiles, those that are essentially intended to play games, have two new models ready to fight: the Black Shark 4S and Black Shark 4S Pro. Evolution of the Black Shark 4, the two new phones offer high performance hardware with an exterior design that brings charisma to devices.

Black Shark has become a benchmark within the smartphones Android designed to meet the needs of those who squeeze their phones with games. From the first mobile we have witnessed an evolution that was expanding features without excessively fattening the price, even after its arrival in European territory. The new representatives of the brand aspire to maintain that trend.

Black Shark 4S and Black Shark 4S Pro data sheet

Black Shark 4S Black Shark 4S Pro Screen 6.67 inch AMOLED

2400 x 1080 pixel resolution

Refresh rate up to 144 Hz

Touch frequency up to 720 Hz

1,300 nit peak brightness 6.67 inch AMOLED

2400 x 1080 pixel resolution

Refresh rate up to 144 Hz

Touch frequency up to 720 Hz

1,300 nit peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

GPU Adreno 650 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

GPU Adreno 660 RAM 8/12 GB LPDDR5 12/16 GB LPDDR5 Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 256/512 GB UFS 3.1 Rear triple camera 48 megapixels (main), f / 1.79

8 megapixels (wide angle), 120º amplitude

5 megapixels (macro) 64 megapixels (main), f / 1.79

8 megapixels (wide angle), 120º amplitude

5 megapixels (macro) Frontal camera 20 megapixels, f / 2.0 20 megapixels, f / 2.45 Battery 4,500 mAh

Fast charging 120 W 4,500 mAh

Fast charging 120 W Connectivity 5G and 4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC 5G and 4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Dimensions and weight 163.69 x 76.21 x 9.9 mm

210 grams 163.9 x 76.21 x 9.9 mm

220 grams Others Liquid refrigeration

Game buttons

Fingerprint reader on the side Liquid refrigeration

Game buttons

Fingerprint reader on the side Price From 362.41 euros to change From 644.41 euros to change

Shy update for two powerful mobiles

Brands like Black Shark seem used to renewing their catalog for Christmas with the same phone from the beginning of the year to which certain hardware updates apply. This is the case of the Black Shark 4S and 4S Pro since, basically, they are the same as their predecessors, the Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro.

The manufacturer continues to bet on the Qualcomm combo that gave it such good results at the beginning of the year: the Snapdragon 870 for the Black Shark 4S and the Snapdragon 888 for the Black Shark 4S Pro. RAM and storage remain at maximum speeds: DDR5 and UFS 3.1; with 16GB and 512GB of maximum memory and storage, respectively.

The design of the new mobiles is not as aggressive as that of the first Black Shark: its appearance is more similar to a “non-gamer” phone. Double sided glass, rear camera module in horizontal format and marking the charisma of the phone, front face well used by the screen and a hole in the panel to house the 20 megapixel front camera in both models.

The screen offers Samsung AMOLED technology staying on the same diagonal for both: 6.67 inches with FHD + resolution. Frequency rate up to 144Hz, touch sampling rate up to 720HZ and fingerprint reader under the screen.

The photographic field will never be the specialty of mobiles that are dedicated to offering maximum performance in games, nor is it the case of the Black Shark 4S and Black Shark 4S Pro. Even so, both phones have a set of rear cameras that provides versatility and large images: 64 megapixels as the main sensor in the 4S Pro and 48 megapixels for the “basic” model, the Black Shark 4S Pro. The other sensors are identical: 8 megapixel camera with wide angle lens and 5 megapixel sensor with macro camera to complete the triple sensor.

BlackShark 4S Pro

Given the specialization in games, both Black Shark equip a layered cooling system designed to lower the temperature, especially during long gaming sessions. In addition, both mobiles include a 4,500 mAh battery that is spiced up with Xiaomi’s star fast charge: the 120 W. The cast is completed with a slider to activate the game mode and with triggers, all on the side of the mobiles.

Price and availability of the Black Shark 4S and Black Shark 4S Pro

Both phones have been presented in China, but they will surely take an international path, like the rest of their predecessors. The mobile phones will begin pre-sale today, October 13 in China and will begin to be distributed on October 15 in that same country. The prices are as follows: