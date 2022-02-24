Black Shark 4 Pro, now available worldwide, with offers and discount coupons, for the mobile gamer that charges in 15 minutes

The latest gamer mobile that has gone on sale arrives with an aggressive price in these first days of launch. This is the Black Shark 4 Pro, a mobile with a good design and great specifications, ready to feel a console in your hands.

Available now on Amazon for 529 euros and on its official website with discount coupons of up to 30 euros, it comes with several strengths when compared to the gamer phones we saw in 2021: 120W fast charge, 20MP selfie camera, audio in first position in DOXMark, weight of only 220 grams and screen that reaches 1200 nits of brightness.

The rest of the features are typical of a high-end mobile: snapdragon 888, 64MP camera… in short, nothing like a table to put it next to the competition.

Technical characteristics of the Black Shark 4 Pro

Let’s see the list of highlights:

– Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: high-end mobiles usually bet on this processor, 25% faster in performance and 35% faster in graphics rendering, also helping to improve energy consumption.

– The RAM is 6400 Mbps LPDDR5. Black Shark 4 Pro features UFS 3.1 RAM and LPDDR5 ROM to ensure data is transferred at the fastest speed on the phone. Game installation, game loading and switching between scenes are now faster than before.

– The audio system is really amazing, with dual linear speakers and 7 internal units that increase the amplitude of the speaker.

– What draws a lot of attention is the 120W hypercharge. It has dual 4500mAh batteries, and charges 50% in 5 minutes and 100% in less than 15 minutes. This is probably the most efficient charging system in the smartphone industry, compared to the best results of the competitors: more than 17 minutes (with the same 120W + 4500mAh combo)

– It can also be purchased with the fan that allows it to always be at the right temperature during long gaming sessions.

– The screen does not reach the 160Hz of the Redmagic, but it does reach 144Hz, with a touch polling frequency of 720Hz. Users can select from three custom refresh rates of 120Hz, 90Hz and 60Hz to achieve the appropriate screen refresh rate based on their preferences and application requirements for smoother graphics. A touch sampling rate of up to 720Hz gives Black Shark the industry’s lowest touch lag of just 8.3ms (multi-finger) for smoother, more responsive gaming. They tell us in the note:

Also, by improving our algorithm and fine-tuning the system, we have achieved a touch accuracy of 0.004mm, the lowest in the industry. The high degree of touch accuracy and refresh rate means that every subtle action you take will be accurately reflected in any game with unprecedented levels of precise control. Whether you’re looking through your 8x scope in a shoot-to-kill game or dragging across the screen to cast a spell in a MOBA arena, Black Shark 4 Pro will keep up with you and greatly improve your stability and accuracy.

– Black Shark 4 Pro uses Samsung’s energy-saving AMOLED E4 display. It features an ultra-narrow border with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, a contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1, and a 15% reduction in power consumption. The front camera pinhole measures just 2.76mm to minimize screen obstruction and create a more immersive viewing experience.

The magnetic switches of the Black Shark 4 Pro

It has two magnetic pop-up switches on the side to configure them in games, thus being the alternative to the touch controls of other gamer mobiles.

To configure them, follow these steps:

1. Enter Shark Space by holding down both side triggers at the same time.

2. Enter a game.

3. Enter Game Studio by swiping diagonally across the screen.

4. Click KeyMap (Master Control)

5. Drag the ”A”/”B” mapping button to the button sections on the screen.

6. Customize the feature you would like to use.



7. Click on the physical triggers to activate the configuration.

How do popup triggers work?

It uses the differences in polarity and its influence on the Hall Effect between the “open” and “closed” positions to determine the display state of the button.

Magnet groups are alternately arranged in an “attract-repel-attract” layout to extend or retract the button as needed.

The Black Shark 4 Pro audio experience

It is one of the strengths of this mobile. Black Shark developed a sophisticated audio system to provide the best experience.

It ranks at the top of DXOMARK’s smartphone audio rankings.

Black Shark 4 Pro features dual symmetrical linear stereo speakers, with high-power amplifiers and a large sound cavity, delivering best-in-class sound quality. Additionally, Black Shark has also partnered with DTS and Cirrus Logic Technology to fine-tune sound effects.

The recording is also excellent, with three microphones with noise cancellation, to record even in a noisy environment. The 3.5mm headphone jack remains at the bottom for lossless music enjoyment.

The Black Shark 4 Pro camera

We now come to a more delicate part, the camera.

It features triple camera and sophisticated computer camera software optimization, with powerful features such as 60 frames per second photography, 4K high-definition images, super night scene, electronic image stabilization (EIS) and more.

rear camera module

● 64 MP Ultra HD lens: 0.7 µm, f/1.79

● 8 MP HD wide-angle lens: 1.12 µm, f/2.2

● 5 MP macro lens: 1.12 µm, f/2.4, AF (2 cm-10 cm)

front camera module

● 20 MP Ultra HD lens: 0.8 µm, f/2.45

I have noticed that it responds very well with images in good light, and at night it is good, although it still loses with the latest iPhone or with the night camera of the Huawei P40 or P30.

Black Shark 4 Pro daytime photos

Other features of the Black Shark 4 Pro

Have JOYUI12which inherits most features from MIUI12 (based on Android 11), including Light Cone Motion Architecture, synaesthetic display, nature-inspired notification sounds, as well as new features to improve privacy, note-taking and many more .

Also use the smart assistant Shark Chanwhich can interact with us both to set the alarm clock and to appear on the wallpaper or while it is charging.

The Shark Space It has been updated to version 4.0 and can be accessed by holding down both side buttons at the same time, or by selecting the app from the menu. Shark Space 4.0 allows users to quickly adjust their network status, performance, Do Not Disturb, Master Touch Settings, and other features during gameplay without breaking the immersive gaming experience.

As far as the macro, can be programmed for specific scenes in the game. Repetitive actions can also be programmed to allow single key execution. Macros reduce the need for repetitive actions and make controlling your game much smoother.

On GameConfig we can customize settings for performance, display, touch, audio and more, and using Ludicrous Mode we can push the extreme performance of the computer so that super big games run smoothly.

Price and discount coupons of the Black Shark 4 Pro

Remember, it is already available on amazon for 529 euros and on its official website