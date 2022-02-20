MobileAndroid

Black Shark 4 Pro is about to arrive in Europe: sales from 23 February | PRICES

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Black Shark 4 Pro is coming: sales of the global variant should officially start next Wednesday, February 23rd. The company has begun to notify users via email, and has also called for one special promotion for first buyers from the official website: Free TWS Joy Buds earphones or a case and a Fun Cooler (active fan) are provided. Quantities are limited – 50 units per package. At the moment the smartphone is not yet available, but the price is already clear: it will start from 579 €. Black Shark 4 Pro had appeared in the past few weeks on retailers such as Aliexpress, but this time it seems that we are really there.

Black Shark 4 Pro is a top-of-the-range gaming smartphone from last year: it is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, has 120 W fast charging and a display with a refresh of 144 Hz. Xiaomi had presented it together with the “smooth” Black Shark 4 in mid-March, but in Italy / Europe it had never yet arrived (the 4, based on Snapdragon 870, yes). A few months later the 4S and 4S Pro refreshes also arrived; they too have remained exclusive to China for now. To complete the picture, it is worth mentioning that the fifth generation Black Shark is expected to arrive soon.

Following the SOURCE link you will find the Black Shark official website for Europe / Italy with the information on the promo on the homepage. Let’s briefly recall the main technical specifications of the smartphone:

  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Screen: 6.67-inch Samsung AMOLED E4, 144 HZ refresh rate, 720 Hz touch sampling rate, 1300 nit maximum brightness
  • Memory: 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, 16/512 GB, LPDDR4x + UFS 3.1
  • Camera:
    • Front 20 MP
    • Rear 64 + 8 (ultrawide) +5 (macro) MP
  • Battery: 4,500mAh, 120W fast charging
  • Side fingerprint sensor
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
  • Two retractable dorsal keys capable of recognizing the intensity of pressure
  • Operating System: JOYUI 12.5 based on Android 11
Previous articleGalaxy S22 Ultra, DxOMark test: no Samsung does better, but competition ahead
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Black Shark 4 Pro is about to arrive in Europe: sales from 23 February | PRICES

Black Shark 4 Pro is coming: sales of the global variant should officially start next Wednesday, February 23rd....
Android

Galaxy S22 Ultra, DxOMark test: no Samsung does better, but competition ahead

There have been significant improvements over the past generation so much so that we have the "best camera...
Android

Galaxy M33 5G and Galaxy F23 on Official Support Page: Upcoming Launch

  Both on the Indian support site of Samsung appeared the unpublished Galaxy F23 5G successor to the Galaxy...
Android

Sending images on WhatsApp in original quality: how to do it (and news to come)

  Send pictures on Whatsapp in any case, it means to face a compression of the file, with consequent...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.