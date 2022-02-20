Black Shark 4 Pro is about to arrive in Europe: sales from 23 February | PRICES

Black Shark 4 Pro is coming: sales of the global variant should officially start next Wednesday, February 23rd. The company has begun to notify users via email, and has also called for one special promotion for first buyers from the official website: Free TWS Joy Buds earphones or a case and a Fun Cooler (active fan) are provided. Quantities are limited – 50 units per package. At the moment the smartphone is not yet available, but the price is already clear: it will start from 579 €. Black Shark 4 Pro had appeared in the past few weeks on retailers such as Aliexpress, but this time it seems that we are really there.

Black Shark 4 Pro is a top-of-the-range gaming smartphone from last year: it is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, has 120 W fast charging and a display with a refresh of 144 Hz. Xiaomi had presented it together with the “smooth” Black Shark 4 in mid-March, but in Italy / Europe it had never yet arrived (the 4, based on Snapdragon 870, yes). A few months later the 4S and 4S Pro refreshes also arrived; they too have remained exclusive to China for now. To complete the picture, it is worth mentioning that the fifth generation Black Shark is expected to arrive soon.

Following the SOURCE link you will find the Black Shark official website for Europe / Italy with the information on the promo on the homepage. Let’s briefly recall the main technical specifications of the smartphone: