Black Shark 4 Pro, a top-of-the-range gaming terminal at a mid-range price

By: Brian Adam

Launched in China last year, finally unveiled today the expansion of global availability and arrival in our market of the Black Shark 4 Prothe top model of this family of gaming smartphones formerly part of Xiaomi, which among other improvements, surprises us with a great improvement in its screen with the jump to refresh rates of up to 144Hz and an impressive touch sampling rate of 720Hz.

Specifications Black Shark 4 Pro

OS Android 11 personalized with the MIUI 12 layer
Screen 6.67-inch AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate
Resolution Full HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels)
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
GPU adreno 660
Memory 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM
Storage 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage
Frontal camera 20MP
Rear camera Triple configuration:
·64MP
·8 MP 120º wide angle
·5MPmacro
connectivity Wi-Fi 5, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm jack
Battery 4,500 mAh with 120W fast charge
Dimensions 163.83 x 76.35 x 9.9mm
Weight 220 grams
Price From 579 euros
In addition to its high frequencies, the screen of the Black Shark 4 Pro stands out with a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits, perfect for playing any type of content or game in any environment.

And is that the phone works with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processorWhile it may not deliver the same level of performance as the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, it’s still a real beast for gaming. Thus, the rest of the initial configuration of this phone already starts with some fairly powerful values, with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM at 6400 MHz and an internal storage of 128 GB UFS 3.1 (expandable via SD card up to terabyte), with options that will go up to models with 50% more RAM and double the storage space.

Also, this processor makes the phone compatible with WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and of course 5G wireless networks.

As for the rest of the phone’s sections, the Black Shark 4 Pro also stands out for its photographic section, equipping a 20 megapixel front camera as well as a rear triple setup including a 64MP main cameraan 8MP wide-angle camera and a 5MP macro camera.

On the other hand, its battery also stands out, which in addition to a good capacity with its 4,500 mAhis backed by compatibility with a fast charge of 120 wattscapable of fully charging the battery in just 15 minutes, or taking it from 0% to 50% in just 5 minutes.

Thus, starting today we can find the new Black Shark 4 Pro available in selected countries in North America, the Middle East and Europe, landing in our country at a base price of only 579 euros for its version with 8 + 128 GB.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

