Black Friday Xiaomi, these are the main offers on eBay

Xiaomi is also preparing its Black Friday, with tremendous offers on mobile phones and accessories.
We already have the list of a large part of their offers on eBay, offers that allow us to get from a Redmi Note 11 for 159 euros to a tablet Xiaomi Pad 5 for less than 300 euros.
Xiaomi offers on Black Friday
Of the many offers available, there are two that attract particular attention, that of the Redmi Note 11 and that of its older brother, the Note 11 Pro+ 5G, both with a 20% discount.
Redmi Note 11 – 4+128 of 199 for €159.2
Redmi Note 11 – 6+128 of 212 for €169.6
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G – 6+128 of 369 for €295.2
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G – 8+256 of 409 for €334
redmi note 11
It is a mid-range that attracts attention due to its AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, as well as its 33W fast charge. It can be found for 159 euros from November 24 to 29.
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G
Here we have a much more complete mobile, with extremely fast charging, 120W (charges in 15 minutes), and a 108MP rear camera. Regarding the refresh rate, it is ideal for demanding gamers, reaching 120 Hz, AMOLED.
The camera is really eye-catching, it is a 108MP + 8MP + 2MP (Macro) rear camera with 16MP front camera.
Its battery is 4500 mH, and the sound is from JBL, so we are dealing with a mid-range with many high-end features, and available for just under 300 euros during these dates.
All offers in a single link
eBay has a page with really attractive offers, including:
- Redmi 9C NFC（with the Redmi Buds 3 Lite) – 3+64 of 151 for €120.8
- Xiaomi Pad 5 of 369 for €295.2
If you want to see these and more offers on eBay, you can do it from this link