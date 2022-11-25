Black Friday Sale Alert: iPhone 13 from R$ 4,679

The iPhone 13 is the most basic version of Apple’s new generation of smartphones and delivers great specifications for users who are familiar with the brand’s ecosystem and intend to upgrade to a more current phone, being equipped with the newly launched A15 Bionic processor which works together with 4 GB of RAM memory and presents an excellent performance.

On the front, the device displays a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels and 460 ppi, but unlike the Pro Max variant, it does not update at a frequency of 120 Hz and is limited to 60 Hz on the display, restriction that can be a problem for some people.