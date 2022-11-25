Black Friday Sale Alert: iPhone 13 from R$ 4,679

The iPhone 13 is the most basic version of Apple’s new generation of smartphones and delivers great specifications for users who are familiar with the brand’s ecosystem and intend to upgrade to a more current phone, being equipped with the newly launched A15 Bionic processor which works together with 4 GB of RAM memory and presents an excellent performance.
On the front, the device displays a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels and 460 ppi, but unlike the Pro Max variant, it does not update at a frequency of 120 Hz and is limited to 60 Hz on the display, restriction that can be a problem for some people.
The initial value of the iPhone 13 exceeded R$ 7 thousand, but since its launch the smartphone has been showing some price reductions — especially in promotional periods — and becoming a more interesting alternative for users who intend to migrate to the new generation of Apple .
Currently it is possible to find the version with 128GB of internal storage in Midnight, (PRODUCT)RED, Stellar and Blueamount available only for cash payments and which rises to R$ 5,199 with the possibility of paying in up to 10 installments by credit card
- Screen: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with rectangular notch and 60Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Apple A15 Bionic
- RAM memory: 4 GB
- Internal storage: 128, 256, 512 GB or 1 TB of storage (no microSD expansion)
- Rear cameras:
- 12 MP with f/1.5 aperture and 1.9µm
- 12 MP ultra-wide with f/1.8 aperture and autofocus
- Front camera: 12 MP with f/2.2 aperture
- Connectivity: Lightning, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and 5G
- Battery: 3,240 mAh (non-removable);
- Biometrics: Face ID
- Others: Stereo sound, IP68 protection;
- Operating system: iOS 15;
- Dimensions: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm
- Weight: 174 grams.
The Apple iPhone 13 is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 4,634🇧🇷 To see the other 288 offers click here.