Black Friday from Xiaomi: buy Redmi and POCO smartphones at a discount on AliExpress

published

Black Friday is finally here and now you can buy Redmi or POCO smartphones at a very discount thanks to a special promotion on AliExpress. These are special prices and exclusive coupons for Europeians, and you can take home a POCO M5 at a highly attractive price or even pick up a Redmi Note 11 at an unbeatable price. - Advertisement - Want to know more about the products that are on sale on Black Friday? So scroll down the page and don’t be late!

Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Redmi Note 10 Pro continues with the title of one of the brand’s best cost-effective smartphones. It has Snapdragon 732G processor, and it works together with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage. The screen is a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a hole-shaped notch on the display. - Advertisement - For photos, the set features a main camera of 108 MP, ultrawide of 8 MP, macro and telephoto with 2x zoom and a depth of 2 MP. Lastly, there is a 5,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Buy the Redmi Note 10 Pro by clicking here

POCO M5

- Advertisement - The POCO M5 can also be a good option for those who enjoy a smartphone with a distinctive and eye-catching design. It was announced with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD + resolution and 90 Hz rate. The processor is the MediaTek Helio G99, which works with 6 GB of RAM (LPDDR4X) and 128 GB of memory (UFS 2.2). At the rear, the smartphone has a 50 MP main lens (f / 1.8) and two more 2 MP sensors for macro photos and depth effect. Complete the set, the battery of 5,000 mAh with support for fast charging of 18W. Buy the POCO M5 by clicking here

Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 has a more sober design and a super current set. Its processor is the Snapdragon 680 and it works together with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage. In the camera department, the Redmi Note 11 has a 50 MP main sensor. The other lenses are 118º ultrawide, 2 MP macro sensor and depth option. The screen is AMOLED and measures 6.43 inches, which also features FHD + resolution, support for content with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, a hole for the front camera and Gorilla Glass protection. Complete the set, the 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging, while the operating system is Android 11 and it runs under MIUI 13. Buy the Redmi Note 11 by clicking here

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G is a device that has a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, and it works together with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, in addition to 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage. In addition, there is a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, FHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The device’s panel still has the traditional hole to accommodate the 16 MP front camera. The set of rear cameras consists of a 108 MP main sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and another 2 MP for macro photos and depth effect. Finally, we have a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging, while the operating system is Android 11 and it runs under MIUI 13. Buy the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G by clicking here

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K can be a good option for those who want to have a smart TV with Android. The dongle brings native support for content with 4K resolution, being compatible with Dolby Vision and Atmos technologies. Its remote control brings shortcuts to Google Assistant and Netflix, and the device has a quad-core Cortex-A35 chipset with a Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. Some extras include dual band WiFi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 and support for various codecs such as AV1, VP9, ​​H.265, H.264, MPEG-2 and MPEG-1 video decoding. Buy the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K by clicking here

Redmi Watch 2 Lite

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite has plastic construction and its strap is made of silicone, and the touch screen is 1.55 inches and square design. The watch delivers a proprietary operating system, but it can record up to 100 types of physical activity. In addition, the device also features GPS, heart rate meter, sleep monitoring, step counting and blood oxygenation measurement (SpO2). As for average autonomy, the manufacturer guarantees up to 10 days away from the socket, and there is still 5 ATM water resistance and options for 100 different dials for greater customization. Buy the Redmi Watch 2 Lite by clicking here

Where to find?