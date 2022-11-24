Black Friday deal alert: Samsung Galaxy A13 from R$ 989

O Samsung Galaxy A13 arrived as a successor to the Galaxy A12🇧🇷 The basic model of the South Korean brand promises to deliver a processor with an interesting performance, camera with superior resolution and more, but without charging too much for it.

The entry model arrived in our market with a price around R$ 1,200. However, it is possible to find this Wednesday (23) the Galaxy A13 for R$ 989 in cash in the colors blue or white in online stores Americans and Magazine Luiza🇧🇷

Please note that the promotion is for a limited time. So enjoy!