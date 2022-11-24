Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Black Friday deal alert: Samsung Galaxy A13 from R$ 989

By Abraham
Black Friday deal alert: Samsung Galaxy A13 from R$ 989
O Samsung Galaxy A13 arrived as a successor to the Galaxy A12🇧🇷 The basic model of the South Korean brand promises to deliver a processor with an interesting performance, camera with superior resolution and more, but without charging too much for it.

The entry model arrived in our market with a price around R$ 1,200. However, it is possible to find this Wednesday (23) the Galaxy A13 for R$ 989 in cash in the colors blue or white in online stores Americans and Magazine Luiza🇧🇷

Please note that the promotion is for a limited time. So enjoy!

Offer
Technical specifications
  • Screen: 6.6″ TFT LCD with a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels
  • Processor: Exynos 850 8nm
  • RAM memory: up to 6 GB
  • Internal storage: 64 GB
  • Back camera:
    • Primary: 50 megapixels (unconfirmed)
    • Wide angle: 5 megapixels, f/2.2
    • Macro: 2 megapixels, f/2.4
    • Depth: 2 megapixels
  • Front camera: 8 megapixels, f/2.2
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh with 25W fast charging support
  • Audio: Headphone input
  • Security: side fingerprint sensor
And you, did you like the offer? Tell us in the comments down below!

