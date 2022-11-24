Black Friday deal alert: Samsung Galaxy A13 from R$ 989

- Advertisement -
O Samsung Galaxy A13 arrived as a successor to the Galaxy A12🇧🇷 The basic model of the South Korean brand promises to deliver a processor with an interesting performance, camera with superior resolution and more, but without charging too much for it.
The entry model arrived in our market with a price around R$ 1,200. However, it is possible to find this Wednesday (23) the Galaxy A13 for R$ 989 in cash in the colors blue or white in online stores Americans and Magazine Luiza🇧🇷
Please note that the promotion is for a limited time. So enjoy!
Technical specifications
- Screen: 6.6″ TFT LCD with a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels
- Processor: Exynos 850 8nm
- RAM memory: up to 6 GB
- Internal storage: 64 GB
- Back camera:
- Primary: 50 megapixels (unconfirmed)
- Wide angle: 5 megapixels, f/2.2
- Macro: 2 megapixels, f/2.4
- Depth: 2 megapixels
- Front camera: 8 megapixels, f/2.2
- Battery: 5,000 mAh with 25W fast charging support
- Audio: Headphone input
- Security: side fingerprint sensor
And you, did you like the offer? Tell us in the comments down below!
