Black Friday Deal Alert: Motorola Moto G62 5G from R$ 1,347

Launched in July 2022 for R$ 1,999, the Motorola Moto G62 is now much more accessible for anyone who has an eye on this cell phone, which is a cheaper option and compatible with 5G, which still offers differentials such as a Full HD 120Hz screen, stereo sound with Dolby Atmos, triple camera with 50 MP main sensor and 5,000 mAh battery.

Thanks to TechSmart’s offer radar, now it is possible to find the device for R$ 1,347 in cash payments or R$ 1,497 in up to 10 interest-free installments, available in green and graphite colors at Casas Bahia, in the version that comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The purchase can be paid in up to 10 interest-free installments.