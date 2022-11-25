Black Friday Deal Alert: Motorola Edge 30 from R$ 1,999

THE Motorola chose yesterday, Tuesday (7), to launch some smartphones in the Europeian market🇧🇷 Among those involved is edge 30, which arrived here with a suggested retail price of R$ 3,999. However, it is already possible to find the model with a much lighter price for the pocket🇧🇷 Those interested in the brand’s premium intermediary can purchase the Edge 30 with 256 GB of internal storage and in pink, graphite or blue colors at Americanas for BRL 1,999 in cash or BRL 2,221 in up to 8 interest-free installments on credit cards🇧🇷

Offer

The Edge 30 is ranked as the thinnest 5G smartphone in the world as it is just 6.79mm thick and weighs 155 grams. This model has a 6.5-inch pOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate🇧🇷 - Advertisement - In the main technical specifications, there is the presence of Snapdragon 778 Plus 5G processor, which works together with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The battery has 4,020 mAh and it comes with the 30W TurboPower charger.

The set for photos is composed of three rear cameras, led by the 50 MP main🇧🇷 It has optical image stabilization, which allows videos in up to 4K without shakes, in addition to a digital zoom that reaches 8 times. Complete the trio 50 MP ultrawide sensor, which can also be used in macro mode due to autofocus, and the 2 MP depth one, to improve portrait mode. Lastly, there is the 32 MP front lens, which also records in 4K🇧🇷

Technical specifications

6.5 inch pOLED screen Full HD+ resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 Plus Mobile Platform

8 GB of RAM memory

256GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera (f/2.4)

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor (OIS; f/1.8) Ultrawide sensor + 50 MP macro (f/2.2) 2 MP depth sensor (f/2.4)

Biometric reader under the screen

Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 and NFC

Ready For support

4,020 mAh battery, with 30W TurboPower charging

Android 12 as operating system

Did you like the offer? Tell us in the comments down below!