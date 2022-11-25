Black Friday Deal Alert: Motorola Edge 20 from R$ 1,580

The Motorola Edge 20 was announced at the end of June with advanced specifications and is now available in Europe at the lowest historical price since its launch: R$ 1,580 at Submarino with payment in cash with a credit card or bank slip for versions in black color. Those who have an Ame credit card pay up to 15 interest-free installments without any additions. The other option is to pay the device in up to 8 installments, but the total amount rises to R$ 1,699 on other cards.

Speaking of the specifications of the Motorola Edge 20, we have at the center the Snapdragon 778G processor combined with 6 or 8 GB of RAM depending on the chosen version. The internal storage is 128 GB, but there are options with up to 256 GB on the market. - Advertisement - Another highlight is the screen with 144Hz, 6.67 inches and FullHD+ resolution, it only has a hole in the upper center to house the 32MP front camera, while the rear set has 3 sensors: the main one at 108MP, a secondary large- 16MP angular and finally an 8MP telephoto with 3x zoom.

It is worth remembering that the Motorola Edge 20 has advanced connectivity features such as 5G support, Ready For mode that turns any screen into a computer using the cell phone via USB-C and HDMI connection. Finishing the sheet we have a 4000mAh battery with fast charging and Android 11 system.

Motorola Edge 20 specs

6.67-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 144Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 778G Platform

6 GB or 8 GB of RAM

128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 108 MP sensor Wide-angle/macro lens with 16 MP sensor Telephoto lens with 8 MP sensor (3x optical zoom, OIS)

5G connection, fingerprint sensor on the side, Ready For mode and dual-SIM

4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging

android 11

Dimensions: 163 x 79 x 6.99 mm

Weight: 163g

Check out our hands-on