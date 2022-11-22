Black Friday 2022 TudoCelular: the best mobile deals

Black Friday 2022 is coming and, as we do every year, we’re going to follow the offers in real time to help you avoid fraud. Unfortunately, it is quite common to see fake offers with previously inflated prices to give the wrong impression of a good discount. And that’s why we’ve prepared a video to keep an eye on the best options. And our warm-up starts this Thursday and runs until next Monday so we can dig up the best cell phone promotions we find along the way. Which smartphone are you eyeing? Let’s look for offers from entry-level models to the most advanced for those who are demanding and insist on having the best. Check out our guides by price category:

Best phone under $800

Best cell phone under Rs 1,200

Best cell phone under Rs 1,700

Best cell phone under Rs 2,200

Best cell phone from R$ 2,200

How to find the best deals?

BEST DEALS ON MOBILE

Galaxy S20 FE

Darling of the Android community in recent months, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can be a good option for anyone who wants a device with top-of-the-line features, long-term updates and differentials such as IP68 protection and a telephoto camera of up to 3x in the optical and 30x on digital. It is worth remembering that, in Europe, the Galaxy S20 FE has two versions available in the country with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 on board, one version with 4G and the other with 5G. Therefore, it is worth keeping an eye out to try to pick the variant that will suit you best (but considering the implementation of the new network, we would bet on the one with 5G right away).

Galaxy S22 Ultra

If your focus is productivity and advanced hardware, a good option to keep an eye on this Black Friday is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. As it has been on the market for almost a year, prices tend to be more interesting and can guarantee a good update to your mobile setup.

ASUS ROG Phone 5

- Advertisement - The model is equipped with the Qualcomm platform and brings under the hood the Snapdragon 888 processor, SoC that works together with the Adreno 660 GPU and RAM memory that can reach up to 16 GB of capacity, in addition to 128 GB of internal storage with the possibility expansion via microSD. The hardware as a whole stands out for having advanced specifications, a feature that we find on the 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and that updates at a frequency of 144 Hz.

Motorola Moto G32

A good option for those who want an intermediate device, the Moto G32 was recently launched for R$ 1,599, but is already found on the market in the range of R$ 1,100 with the possibility of even getting a more interesting price in the coming days.

Samsung Galaxy M62

- Advertisement - A good device to keep an eye on is the Samsung Galaxy M62, a device that is currently the vice leader in battery life in our tests, with a total autonomy of almost 41 hours estimated in our tests, thus showing that it is a device to keep the whole day away from the socket.

Samsung Galaxy A31

The Galaxy A31 arrived in Europe for R$ 2 thousand, but on Black Friday 2022 it has been found for less than R$ 1.5 thousand. It stands out for its long-lasting battery. With the A31 you have a cell phone with a good quality AMOLED screen and a front camera that doesn’t disappoint in selfies. The problem with the A31 is that it has more limited cameras for shooting at night, and unlike the One Fusion, there isn’t an efficient night mode here. Its performance could also be better, at least in multitasking. For those who use several apps at the same time, they will have to get used to the A31 reloading everything at all times.

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 arrived in Europe as the base model of Apple’s new cell phone family. He stood out for being the first of the brand to support the fifth generation mobile network. It delivers exemplary performance in games and speed in opening apps, thanks to the A14 Bionic chip. Another highlight is multimedia, since this smartphone offers great image and high quality sound. In addition, you will have good rear cameras and excellent selfies – including a decent portrait mode.

apple iphone 12 mini

The iPhone 12 mini barely hit the domestic market costing a hefty R$7,000 and is already on offer on Black Friday 2022 for R$3,300. The model is aimed at those who are fleeing the brick cell phones that have taken over the Android market. The iPhone 12 mini is not a Lite version of the other models. You have exactly the same hardware as the traditional iPhone 12 in a more compact body, and that even includes the 5G connection. And a big difference for Apple is to offer constant updates, in addition to the stability that makes iOS famous.

iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 Pro belongs to the previous generation of Apple smartphones and features the A15 Bionic processor and advances related to the quality of the screen, which in this model is a 6.06-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that updates at a frequency of 120 Hz and has Ceramic Shield protection. Showing a significant evolution compared to its predecessor, the Pro variant has under its hood the aforementioned A15 Bionic (2x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4x 1.82 GHz Blizzard) and 6 GB of RAM memory, an amount that aligned with the iOS 16 operating system should be enough to guarantee exceptional performance.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Another good option for those who want an advanced device with Android is the Samsung Galaxy S22, the “simpler” device of the 2022 family that has a more compact body and has the potential to be well below the R$ 5,999 charged at its launch in March of that year in the base version.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

The M52 5G stands out for maintaining the same platform as its predecessor and being equipped with the Snapdragon 778G chipset, a processor that offers performance compatible with this category of device and works together with the Adreno 642L GPU and has 6 GB of RAM for background processes. Despite not being the focus of this smartphone, the manufacturer has implemented a balanced set of rear cameras, expanding the versatility of this model. In total we have three sensors, the main one being 64 MP, a wide-angle lens of 12 MP and macro with 5 MP.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Wanting a smartphone with 5G but don’t want to spend a lot? I look at the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G that did well in our review for offering a 90Hz Full HD screen, good battery life, multitasking performance and an interesting price. Currently, it is already found at around R$ 1,200 (which is its best historical price) and may, with luck, get a little cheaper during Black Friday this year.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Want plenty of hardware and a clean system? So it’s worth keeping an eye on the prices of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which can already be found on the market for around R$5,300 and you can get an extra discount during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. Among the differentials that call attention in the Motorola Edge 30 Ultr, we have the offer of a 144 Hz screen with strong brightness, excellent performance, battery lasts well, fast recharge time and good cameras.

