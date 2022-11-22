Black Friday 2022 TudoCelular: the best deals on electronics

To make life easier for those who want to buy a product in particular while saving some money for Christmas, TechSmart decided to follow the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 offers. in addition to fixing the most important ones in the body of matter.
As we will comment on everything in real time, you can also participate by indicating offers to be included in the list that brings tablets, notebooks, Smart TVs, cameras, games, applications and whatever else is found with an inviting value.
Just like we did in 2021, we decided to separate things this year, leaving an exclusive agenda for smartphone offers while the other will take care of the other product categories. It is worth noting that we now also have a tool to check whether smartphone offers are truly promotions.
Don’t forget to follow our coverage in real time with the best Black Friday deals, which lasts until November 28th when Cyber Monday takes place.