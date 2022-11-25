Black Friday 2022: TP-Link offers up to 30% discount on networking and security products

Amidst Black Friday 2022, TP-Link announced a series of networking and security product deals. Promotions go up to 30% off, while stocks last. The list of products in the promotional period includes routers, repeaters and even security cameras. According to the company, its products are capable of guaranteeing quality and peace of mind when watching the matches of the World Cup in Qatar.

Among the main models offered with up to 30% reduction in value is the Archer A6 router. The equipment highlights the possibility of creating a reliable network with Wi-Fi 802.11ac technology. The 2.4GHz band – focused on everyday tasks – provides speeds of up to 300 Mbps, while the 5GHz band – ideal for HD video streaming – tops out at 867 Mbps. - Advertisement - Another product consists of the recently launched Deco M5 – a 3-in-1 that has router mode, access point and signal repeater – with up to 20% less on the retail price. It aims to deliver fast and stable connection in every corner of the house and is suitable for homes up to 510 m². It supports the 802.11ac standard and is capable of supporting over 100 devices.