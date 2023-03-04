5G News
Black Desert Online is now free, Pearl Abyss' MMORPG game

Black Desert Online is now free, Pearl Abyss’ MMORPG game

Tech NewsGaming

Published on

By Brian Adam
Black Desert Online, the massively multiplayer online role-playing game developed and published by Pearl Abyss, is available for free for a limited time on Steam and the game’s official website. This promotion is held in the framework of the game’s seventh anniversary and offers players the opportunity to join the community of more than 20 million players.

Users can download the Black Desert Online Traveler’s Edition for free and keep it forever, giving them unlimited access to the base game. In addition, the other packs in the game will be available at a 70% discount.

To make the celebration even more exciting, Pearl Abyss has increased the value of login events. For logging into the game every day, players can receive rewards with a cumulative value of 160 euros.

New and experienced adventurers will also benefit from the opening of the Spring Season servers, which allow for faster leveling and more combat experience in all profession activities. In addition, fishing takes on an important role in the Spring Season thanks to the exclusive Coelacanth fish, which can be exchanged for various progression items for the Season.

The new season’s weekly quests have also been improved to be easier, significantly reducing the number of monsters that need to be defeated to complete them. Limited-time events allow players to obtain very useful items upon reaching certain levels, including Tuvala’s powerful PEN accessories.

You have more information at playblackdesert.com.

