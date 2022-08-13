“Black Bird: confessions of a murderer”, one of the miniseries of the year

Bird: of a Killer is a released in AppleTV+ and inspired by real events. A disturbing variation on a genre that has become very popular on streaming services in recent years. But being a fiction, it achieves a more disturbing drama than the already impressive fictions on the subject.

It has, for the reader to understand, certain elements of mindhunter, although this time the protagonist is not a policeman, but someone who must live, risking his life, with the . The miniseries is based on the book In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemptionwritten by jimmy kenethe central character of the plot.

Jimmy Keen (Taron Egerton) is a young man with a past as an athlete who could never become a professional, the son of a decorated policeman (Ray Liotta), but who has dedicated himself to drug trafficking to make a living. When he is caught and sentenced to ten years in prison, he is offered an unexpected choice. You can serve the full sentence or you can be freed from charges if you accept a dangerous assignment: enter a maximum security prison and obtain a full confession from an alleged serial killer. whose crimes have not been properly proven.

LarryHall (Paul Walter Hauser) has confessed to committing horrendous murders, but if the bodies are not found, he may be released on appeal. If Jimmy doesn’t get that confession, he doesn’t get his freedom, but getting too close to the criminal may be more dangerous than you can imagine. He must make friends with a monster, and at the same time, deal with all the dangers of the prison.

Agents Lauren McCauley (sepideh moafi) and Brian Miller (Greg Kinnear) follow the case from the outside but cannot take care of Jimmy’s fate as they would like. Nor can he know how the case progresses. The claustrophobia of the plot increases and becomes distressing as the chapters progress. The suspense remains intact in the six chapters and the two protagonists are impeccable in their roles. Taron Egerton, the protagonist of Kingsman The Secret Service and Rocketman and Paul Walter Hauser, himself from The case of Richard Jewell (2019) of Clint Eastwood.

But maybe the series gets an extra point of value for also being Ray Liotta’s last role in a series. . the actor of Good boys (1990) passed away in 2022 and one of the episodes is dedicated to his memory. participate in Black Bird It has been a great farewell. The miniseries is one of the best premieres of the year 2022, based on an incredible true story.

