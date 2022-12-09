Black Adam will arrive on HBO Max next Friday (16)

Less than two months after hitting the big screen, Adam Black, the latest DC film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, will hit HBO Max on Friday (16). The 45-day window between showing in theaters (the film is still showing in Europe) and arriving on streaming was not respected this time, as Warner must now evaluate its releases on a case-by-case basis.
In addition, it is worth remembering the damage that the film must render to Warner Bros. With just under US$ 400,000 at the box office worldwide, the film should exceed US$ 600,000 to cover the amount of production and promotion costs🇧🇷 The film, by the way, is already available for purchase or rent on several platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Claro TV, SKY Play and others, since November 29th.
It is also worth noting that the film is already on the list of the most pirated films in recent weeks, which also naturally affects the box office of the work around the world. Despite this, the film’s star recently shared estimates that the film ultimately earn between $50 and $70 millioneven making comparisons with the $ 370 million box office of Marvel’s first Captain America film.
Waited to confirm with financiers before I shared this excellent #BlackAdam news – our film will PROFIT between $52M-$72M.
Fact.
At almost $400M worldwide we are building our new franchise step by step (first Captain America did $370M) for the DC future.https://t.co/GBIgsbtnkq
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 7, 2022
And you, have you watched DC’s latest bet? Check out the synopsis and trailer for the film below!
In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was given omnipotent powers by the gods. After using these powers to exact revenge, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from man to myth and legend. Now released from his earthly tomb, his unique form of justice, born of rage, is challenged by the modern day heroes that make up the Justice Society: Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone.