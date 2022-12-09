Black Adam will arrive on HBO Max next Friday (16)

Less than two months after hitting the big screen, Adam Black, the latest DC film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, will hit HBO Max on Friday (16). The 45-day window between showing in theaters (the film is still showing in Europe) and arriving on streaming was not respected this time, as Warner must now evaluate its releases on a case-by-case basis.

In addition, it is worth remembering the damage that the film must render to Warner Bros. With just under US$ 400,000 at the box office worldwide, the film should exceed US$ 600,000 to cover the amount of production and promotion costs🇧🇷 The film, by the way, is already available for purchase or rent on several platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Claro TV, SKY Play and others, since November 29th.