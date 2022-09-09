Black Adam is hunted by the Justice Society in action-packed final trailer

The Rock takes on the role of the character and will need to face the legendary Justice Society, while dealing with the curse of his powers and a tragedy from the past.

The next DC Comics movie, Adam, won a trailer with lots of destruction, and cameos.

The trailer reveals Black Adam’s backstory, gives a glimpse of the Justice Society in action and the return of Amanda Waller, head of the Suicide Squad. Watch:

Black Adam was considered cruel and vengeful, leading the Council to choose to imprison him for all eternity. However, he manages to escape after 5,000 years and decides to continue what he started: to spread terror and subjugate everyone with his powers.

However, the new world has the heroes of the Justice Society, made up of Atom Crusher, Cyclone, Hawkman and Doctor Fate, who will stop at nothing to stop the villain.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson produces and stars in Black Adam, his live-action debut in the DC Universe, alongside Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra. The full cast features Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo and Aldis Hodge as the heroes of the Justice Society.