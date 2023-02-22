5G News
Bixby will be able to answer calls on your behalf with your own AI synthesized voice

Bixby will be able to answer calls on your behalf with your own AI synthesized voice

MobileSamsung

Published on

By Abraham
Bixby, Samsung’s voice assistant, is getting a number of improvements that put it ahead of such established rivals as Google Assistant. Specifically, the update that will reach Samsung Galaxy users throughout February introduces significant improvements in the ability of the software to speak. Now English-speaking users can answer calls simply by typing a message, which Bixby converts to audio to communicate to the caller. The feature, called Bixby Text Call, can be customized to offer AI-generated versions of users’ real voices. Bixby Custom Voice Creator allows users to record different phrases that the AI ​​will analyze and convert into custom responses. Samsung’s press release notes that the feature is “currently available in Korean” and will soon roll out to “other Samsung apps beyond phone calls.”

The latest Bixby update also adds the ability to create a custom wake up phrase, though again, this seems limited to the Korean language for now. It’s also worth noting that Bixby Text Call – which Samsungs says is available on Galaxy S23 / S23+ / S23 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold4 / Z Flip4 – requires One UI 5.1 or higher for phones that operate in English. From the looks of it, Bixby Custom Voice Creator is limited to the Galaxy S23, S23, and S23 Ultra for now. In addition to these call-related features, Samsung’s Bixby update also makes the assistant more efficient at handling follow-up requests. As the company notes, “Bixby can better understand the intent and process follow requests by understanding the context and associating words previously used in interactions.” For example, Bixby users can first start a workout in Samsung Health, and then ask Bixby to play the music that best suits that workout by saying ‘Play music for this workout.'” Again, though, it seems that this feature is currently limited to the Korean language, though Samsung notes that “more languages ​​will be supported” in the future. Lastly, Bixby’s offline features have been improved. Now users can ask the voice assistant to perform basic functions — like setting timers, taking screenshots or turning on the flashlight — even when the phone is not connected to the network.

