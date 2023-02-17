Bixby: Samsung makes voice assistant safer for children with new functions

Samsung has started releasing the monthly update of Bixby, its voice assistant built into cell phones, tablets and smart home devices. The new version of the feature is bringing a children’s mode that will have functions that are more suitable for use by children. It is possible to set up child profiles in the family group through a Samsung account. With this, users under 13 years old will be able to use the voice assistant to ask questions, listen to stories, play music and more. The manufacturer claims that Bixby will have responses with age-appropriate content.

“Bixby for Kids” must be integrated into Samsung Kids, so it is possible to deduce that all content provided by the voice assistant will follow the brand’s safety policies for children, that is, ad-free games, reinforced security layers to avoid unwanted purchases and blocked activity tracking. - Advertisement - For now, the news is only available in South Korea and the United States, but it is possible that it will be released in more countries over the next few months. Samsung claims that in addition to the kid-friendly improvements, the update brings several bug fixes and optimizations to existing Bixby features.

The brand’s voice assistant is getting smarter thanks to its constant updates, which bring features such as the “Voice Filter”, which improves its performance in speech recognition in very noisy environments. Samsung, by the way, seems interested in implement new AI technologies in their products. Do you use Bixby or Google Assistant on your Galaxy? Comment below!

See more!