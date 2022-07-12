HomeTech NewsBitTorrent Demonii Tracker Comes Back to Life

BitTorrent Demonii Tracker Comes Back to Life

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
demonii bittorrent 1000x600.jpg
demonii bittorrent 1000x600.jpg
- Advertisement -

Demonii was in 2015 the Most important BitTorrent trackers of P2P networks. The Demonoid-inspired service handled requests from more than 50 million peers, some two billion daily connections. But the fall from grace of the group that operated it, YTS, following the MPA lawsuit, ended his reign. He now he just came back to life, as we read in TorrentFreak.

Trackers are a crucial part of the BitTorrent infrastructure and file-sharing networks in general by making it easy for downloaders and uploaders to connect with each other. In essence, they improve content sharing and are used by torrent sites. Technically speaking, trackers are similar to a DNS provider, they work like a “phone book” that pinpoints content.

[mb_related_posts1]

Demonii’s return has come quite unexpectedly for most torrent users, but those who keep a close eye on the tracker’s connections will have noticed. It turns out that many active torrents still have Demonii on the tracker list and back in action coordinating the transfers of over four million pairs. These millions of torrent users connect to almost two million older torrents that were also active before the tracker shutdown.

‘Suni’, a veteran of the BitTorrent scene and operator of smaller sites, is behind the comeback. «The tracker served a purpose. While many may argue that the loss of Demonii in 2015 wasn’t a huge deal for the ecosystem, it actually was; it was one of the most reliable torrent trackers in the world”Suni explains.

MSI launches offers for Back To School: many offers on laptops

Demonii, like the original, runs on OpenTracker software, which is relatively lightweight. The tracker is currently hosted on two virtual machines running Debian 11 from docker containers. The tracker supports IPv4 and IPv6 connections and handles around 300,000 active requests per minute. It must be said that this tracker does not generate any income to its operator and does not host any type of content.

Demonii

Certainly BitTorrent has lost users to alternatives like streaming and once bandwidth costs have dropped dramatically. However, it is still a protocol used daily by tens of millions of users. Of course, beyond the pirated content that certainly moves on P2P networks, BitTorrent is as legal as any other application or protocol and is a very useful alternative to the server-based distribution system. Or streaming.

[mb_related_posts2]

For example, it is widely used to distribute GNU-Linux distributions and by large organizations such as Google, Facebook or NASA. Another example is OpenStreetMap, which offers torrent channels to download updated versions of its maps and, in addition to files, has other uses such as VoIP applications. Legal torrents also exist and move more content than you can imagine. Trackers are key.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

iphone

Picture-in-Picture (PIP) mode has arrived on YouTube for iOS

YouTube announced the start of implementation and support of picture-in-picture mode for all iOS...
Android

Android: a huge security flaw affects the Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S22

A researcher from Northwestern University has just discovered a new security flaw on Android....
Apps

Pinterest launches new features to sell products

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...
Tech News

Caliber 6.0, the best for managing e-books on PC

Caliber 6.0 is the latest version of one of the best apps for ebook...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Health

What are the symptoms (and what are not) of the monkeypox virus and how to recognize them

Cases continue to be added to the monkeypox outbreaks, both in number...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...

© 2021 voonze.com.