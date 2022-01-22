Bitter wind blow for Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa is in a strange position. It is one of the leaders in the manufacture of offshore wind equipment, a sector that, according to Wood Mackenzie, could grow 21% annually this decade. But it has lost half its value in a year, and on Friday it fell 12% for its third profit warning in nine months. It has issues with supply chain and input inflation which, according to Credit Suisse, in 2021 raised the costs of all wind turbine manufacturers by a fifth. But it could have better managed its land branch, which does not work, and the expectations. Its previous worst-case scenario was a 7% decline in 2022 revenue and a 1% operating margin. It is now a 9% decline and a -4% margin.

Vestas’ drop of 6% shows that supply problems are widespread. But Gamesa’s mistakes will cause investors to apply a credibility discount. What to do is a problem for Siemens Energy, which owns two-thirds of the shares.