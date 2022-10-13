Bits & Trees: Federal data centers waste too much energy

No use of waste heat, climate-damaging refrigerants and in some cases not even separate electricity meters: the data centers of the federal government are lagging behind when it comes to climate protection.

State Secretary for Economic Affairs Franziska Brantner admitted at Bits & Bäume that the data centers of the federal government are shockingly badly positioned when it comes to climate protection. The state of the federal data centers in climate protection “is not acceptable”. This was admitted by Franziska Brantner, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, at the start of the “Bits & Bäume” sustainability conference in Berlin.

The Greens described the current situation as “sobering and shocking”. She assured that this issue would be addressed. Previously, a request from the left-wing parliamentary group in the Bundestag had shown that at most a single federal data center met the Blue Angel criteria for such data hubs. The Federal Environment Agency developed the corresponding requirements itself.

Separate counters for electricity consumption in RZ are partially missing

It is not entirely clear whether the bar is even being met in one case, since the data on the sustainability of federal IT is poor: According to its response, the federal government did not find any relevant information on any of the eight Blue Angel criteria in 118 of 184 data centers . The measured values ​​collected are otherwise incomplete and contradictory. In some data centers there is not even a separate meter for electricity consumption.

What is certain is that not even every tenth data center in the federal government uses the waste heat from the servers. Not even one in three uses electricity from renewable energies. On the other hand, two-thirds of data centers still use refrigerants that are harmful to the climate. Since mid-2021, at least all new data centers have actually been obliged to comply with the Blue Angel criteria. In practice, however, this only seems to apply to half of the 34 new plants. In the past, the black-red previous government had not placed any importance on climate protection in federal IT, explained Brantner.

Traffic light coalition wants climate-neutral data centers

The traffic light coalition now wants to ensure that new data centers are also operated in a climate-neutral manner in the economy from 2027 onwards. According to the red-green-yellow coalition agreement, such systems should be geared towards “ecological sustainability and climate protection” through the use of waste heat. “We are sitting on an energy efficiency law,” explained Brantner. This will provide clear guidelines for data centers with an obligation to use waste heat and reduce CO 2 -Emissions included.

Use waste heat from RZ

Hendrik Zimmermann from the civil society organization Germanwatch criticized the fact that, according to the government’s building program, only 30 percent of waste heat would have to be used by data centers. If this proportion were set higher, it might turn out that one or the other facility of this kind “does not need it at all”.

Brantner referred to talks with the municipalities, according to which they are currently not able to take more than 30 percent of waste heat. That is why it is planned to add ten percent every year to enable the necessary changes. So the perspective is clear. According to a study by the IT association Bitkom, the use of waste heat from data centers has so far failed primarily due to a lack of consumers for the heated air or water and due to economic efficiency.

Software should display the energy consumption

The alliance for strengthening digital infrastructures in Germany had already referred to the potential of waste heat for “vertical farming” in 2019. The State Secretary also announced that the government wants to develop a seal of approval for artificial intelligence (AI) and software, including apps. This should also show whether an algorithm or an application consumes a particularly large amount of energy. In general, she was convinced that digital technology can make a contribution to climate protection.

Politicians and society have to be careful that there are no rebound effects. As a result, the savings potential of efficiency increases, for example through mass use of smartphones or streaming services, cannot be realized or can only be partially realized. Digitalization means there are “many savings opportunities,” the Greens said confidently.

Digital footprint for electronic devices

In order to increase the “disastrous” recycling quotas for electronic devices in Europe, the raw materials agency and the Federal Environment Agency are also creating a footprint “for each individual” to determine whether the sometimes very energy-intensive recycling is worthwhile. With a view to the much-discussed digital thermostats, Brantner asked the audience: “Please do it, it saves an incredible amount.”

Friederike Rohde from the Institute for Ecological Economy Research (IÖW), on the other hand, pointed out that six percent less energy would have to be used over two years to reduce CO 2 -Get back the footprint of smart thermostats. Christiane Rohleder, State Secretary in the Federal Ministry for the Environment, reported that at least her own department is striving for certification according to the environmental management system Emas (Eco Management and Audit Scheme). However, IT often still poses a challenge: “We still use normal devices.” Open source is not used at the usual application level.

Greens demand right to repair

“We want a right to repairs” with appropriate instructions, stressed the Green Party. To this end, the federal government has agreed on an “ambitious position” on the planned new ecodesign regulation, which is currently being negotiated at EU level. However, the federal cabinet has repeatedly postponed the resolution on a “repair instead of throwing away” action program that the Ministry of the Environment is in charge of, which had been announced for months. It is now due to be adopted in November.

If there is too little data protection, there is a risk of a surveillance state

In a 60-point catalogue, the sponsors of “Bits & Bäume” demand, among other things, a stop to the practice of digging for raw materials for digital technologies under exploitative conditions. In addition, Rohde postulated that there must be an end to “wasting” global value chains on cookies. “Data protection is the protection of people,” added Henriette Litta, Managing Director of the Open Knowledge Foundation Germany. If the legislature sets too few rules at this point, “the transparent consumer” and the surveillance state are at risk.

Zimmermann explained the connections by only collecting, storing and processing the data that is really required, and also using fewer resources and electricity. Privacy by design is therefore a good thing. The conference organizers therefore also campaigned to ban “tracking, profiling and personalized advertising”. These forms of surveillance capitalism also have ecological effects: the electricity requirement for targeted online advertising alone is estimated to be as high as that of the whole of Great Britain.

In addition, manipulative advertising campaigns in social networks controlled from Russia “massively influence environmental policy discourse” and discredit energy saving. The Germanwatch representative for their repair program told the federal government that the delivery of spare parts, the installation of open source components and open interfaces would also have to become obligatory. Those who do not deliver software updates after the usual period of use should be encouraged to publish the source code under a free license.

Primary resource tax required

In addition, a primary resource tax is necessary to make secondary products marketable. “Green IT” can only be realized with a complete package. Litta called for a “tough federal transparency law with the possibility of taking legal action” in order to improve civil society participation. You can then ask what is really going on. A government alliance would then no longer be able to use coalition constraints and “it just takes a little longer” as an excuse.

Lewis Akenji from the think tank Hotor Cool Institute brought climate change together with the individual lifestyles of people in the rich countries in the Global North in particular. They would have to change their everyday behavior and think about the effects of their housing, their mobility, their purchase of goods and thus also about the use of Uber, Airbnb and other platforms. It is important to correct social inequalities, form partnerships and improve the quality of life for everyone without leveling cultural peculiarities and digitizing everything.