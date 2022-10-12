Bits & Trees 2022: Demand for a reset

Digitization must be environmentally and climate-friendly. This is what scientists call for in the “Digital Reset” report at the start of the Bits & Bäume conference.

This weekend the “Bits&Bäume” conference is taking place in Berlin for the second time. In 2018, the organizers of the conference had to struggle to find common positions themselves, because the digital and ecological debates were largely taking place side by side at the time. “This time it’s no longer just about getting to know techies and ecos,” says co-initiator and organizer Rainer Rehak from the Forum for Computer Scientists for Peace and Social Responsibility (FIfF), “but there is more room for alliances with politics and business.” .

Climate neutrality as a marketing gimmick by Big Tech

As an impetus for the political debate, Tilman Santarius from the TU Berlin presented the report “Digital Reset” at the beginning of the conference together with colleagues from the University of Zurich and the University of Sheffield, among others. The figures presented there counteract the usual self-portrayal of big-tech corporations as industrial sustainability pioneers.

Digital devices already account for around 8 percent of global electricity consumption. This is likely to increase by 50 to 80 percent by 2030. In particular, the energy consumption of the big tech groups Alphabet and Meta is increasing by 6 to 7 percent annually. Both sales and energy consumption have increased in parallel over the past six years, which means that the business development of the groups is directly linked to their energy consumption. The report comes to the conclusion that, despite ambitiously formulated climate targets, companies are not heading towards the 1.5 degree target of the Paris climate agreement.

The researchers see several socio-economic challenges. Digitization is driving the “polarization of income, of precariousness, of low-wage jobs in the service sector”. In addition, monopolized, proprietary markets have developed, not least thanks to new surveillance options, along with the privatization and appropriation of public goods.

digital reset

Tilman Santarius is certain: “With the increasing power on the digital markets, with the increasing power and access to data, to profiles, to trends, to opinions, to preferences, to market developments, the corporations are securing the markets of the future for themselves.” This extends to manipulation and influencing of elections – keyword Cambridge Analytica. In view of the fact that digitization tends to contribute to exacerbating the existing social and ecological crises, “a fundamental reorientation of digitization” is now needed, says Santarius: “It needs a digital reset.”

Reducing the environmental footprint of digital devices

According to the researchers, the “digital reset” includes tackling the causes of unsustainable production and consumption rather than the symptoms. Santarius criticizes that the previous regulatory approaches to digital governance at European level would not pursue any social and ecological goals, apart from consumer rights and data protection. Just relying on efficiency measures as before is not enough, it is necessary “to reduce the ecological footprint of digital devices” – in the climate policy sectors such as energy, industry, agriculture and mobility. At the same time, however, sustainability policy in these sectors must also become more digital and digital governance must in turn be sustainability-oriented. This means that data helps on the way to a circular economy – and that this is promoted by politicians with strong incentives.

This means that “future measures must be more closely aligned with the circular economy and sufficiency,” explains Santarius. For data centers, this means, for example, obtaining electricity from renewable energies and using waste heat sensibly, making cooling more efficient and providing it in the heat cycle. In the mobility sector, this would mean that digital technologies support multi-modality and virtual communication, so that there is less individual traffic on the road and fewer passenger kilometers are covered. An important aspect here is making relevant data accessible to transport providers.

Digital Sufficiency

The report focuses on the concept of sufficiency, which means “moderate use of digitalization”. Sufficiency includes, for example, extending the service life of the devices – for example by making them modular, standardized and capable of repair and updating. “If devices are used longer, this has the greatest ecological effect on the footprint of device production,” says Santarius. 80 percent of the footprint of the iPhone 8 is due to production, 20 percent to use.

The effect of extended use goes “far beyond an increase in the efficiency of the processors, the graphics cards or the batteries,” emphasizes Santarius. Another aspect of sufficiency relates to the business model: A switch from selling to renting the devices supports sufficiency, as does the principle of data economy. Corporations like Meta and Alphabet are systematically driving data transfers and the use of digital services upwards – the Digital Reset report emphasizes that digitization must be optimized to “as little as possible”.

Politics in “total disconnect”

Looking back at the first Bits & Bäume conference in Berlin in 2018, co-organizer Tilman Santarius sees the digital-ecological discourse as “much more mature” today: “There is more knowledge, there are more concrete suggestions as to what needs to be done differently. And there are also the first political initiatives.” But despite the clear naming of what needs to be done, co-organizer Rainer Rehak notes that there is still the problem that politicians are ignoring the need for a digital-ecological transformation in “a total disconnect”. . Although there are many vague ideas for change, the urgency of action has not yet arrived in the traffic light coalition, despite global movements such as Fridays for Future.

A concrete example of this is the announcement by FDP Federal Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger that she would support the development of “responsible” and “common good-oriented” AI systems. The focus should be more on combating the corona pandemic as well as sustainability, environmental and climate protection.

The Merkel government had promised 5 billion euros by 2025 for the AI ​​strategy. So far, only 2.5 billion euros have been estimated in the budget and distributed to 13 ministries, including 1 billion euros to the BMBF. For example, the Federal Environment Ministry used the funds to support AI lighthouses for sustainability. Despite Stark-Watzinger’s most recent announcement, the Ampel government has made no attempt to provide the additional EUR 2.5 billion promised by Merkel. There is also no discernible concept as to which funding projects should now be set up.

Organizers formulate expectations of politics

How much the digital-ecological discourse has matured over the past four years is shown not only by the packed program of Bits & Bäume 2022, but also by the fact that the organizers presented joint demands in advance at the beginning of September. In it, 13 organizations from the fields of environmental protection, climate protection and nature conservation, digital policy, development cooperation and science emphasize that digitization must be designed in a socio-ecological way in order to promote the conversion to a climate-neutral society and economy within the planetary boundaries. But that cannot be achieved without clear political support. The demands are to be discussed in greater depth at the conference.

This year’s program will be held in two buildings of the TU Berlin in 17 rooms in parallel plus a forum. All lectures will be recorded, but not workshops. The Chaos Computer Club organizes the streaming.