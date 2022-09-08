Bitkom: German mobile phone prices are in the middle

The industry association sees mobile-phones-with-a-higher-canon/">mobile phone prices in y as “internationally competitive”. Mobile surfing is particularly expensive in Switzerland.

According to a study, Germany is in the middle of the field when it comes to mobile phone prices. As a study by the IT industry association Bitkom published on Wednesday shows, mobile phone contracts are cheaper in Spain and Italy, but more expensive in the USA, Switzerland and Finland.

For the Bitkom study The industry association came up with a total of six usage profiles, including occasional surfers, social media users and streaming fans. In the USA, Switzerland and Finland, all of these usage profiles are more expensive. In other countries, such as the Netherlands, some profiles are cheaper while others are more expensive.

The prices in Germany, Finland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and the United Kingdom as well as outside of Europe in Japan, South Korea and the USA were examined. Bitkom members include the mobile network operators Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefónica (O2).

“Prices competitive”

In an international comparison, the prices are often close together, said Bitkom President Achim Berg. “Germany no longer needs to hide when it comes to mobile communications.” The prices are internationally competitive.

In about a year, 1&1 wants to activate the fourth German mobile network for mobile phone customers. When asked whether this would create more competition in the market and lower prices, Berg said that was not clear to him. “The investments are very high, they have to be earned back.”