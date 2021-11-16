Bitcoin updates its code to strengthen security

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The cryptocurrency Bitcoin has implemented an update in its code that improves the privacy and security of its operation.

Bitcoin updates its code for the first time since 2017 to introduce better security and privacy in transactions

Bitcoin has introduced a new code, called “Taproot”, which allows cryptocurrency users to enjoy greater security when they are going to carry out complicated transactions with these assets. This update of the code establishes a signature system to carry out these operations that allows to distinguish and protect the transactions.

With this new shielding system, thieves will have a harder time intercepting one of these transfers and getting the money.

By virtue of this Taproot update also the cryptographic system that covers Bitcoin. In this way, it will be easier for the cryptocurrency to meet the demand of its users.

It’s about the first update in depth of the Bitcoin code since 2017. The cryptocurrency has decided to modify it at a time of great uncertainty for its future and in which serious criticism against its model begins to emerge. In recent months, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have suffered a serious setback as China vetoed the mining of these assets and any operation with them.

But also, in parallel, Bitcoin is managing to consolidate itself, becoming legal currency in El Salvador and being accepted by large companies as a payment method.

With this update, with special emphasis on security, expect attract new investors and users. In fact, in recent months it has grown considerably and that has caused many people to dare to invest in it. However, the truth is that Bitcoin is generally a very volatile security and it is necessary to be well informed in order to make the best decisions.

