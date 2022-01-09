Bitcoin turns 13

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Bitcoin (BTC) is in luck, since this week it has turned 13, because on January 3, 2009 at 6:15 PM (UTC time), Satoshi Nakamoto extracted the first block, or «genesis block» of the blockchain.

Bitcoin has turned thirteen this month and this is the story of its genesis block.

This Genesis Block contained a single transaction with which the first 50 Bitcoin in history, which were assigned to the public address 1A1zP1eP5QGefi2DMPTfTL5SLmv7DivfNa. Although it is impossible to know the ownership of the address, it surely belonged to Satoshi himself, the creator of Bitcoin.

Although that first address has remained active, thanks to donations from users that continue to arrive today, the truth is that Satoshi has used a different address for each block that he extracted before retiring in 2010. In this sense, of the thousands of addresses he owns, he has never spent a single BTC, so his holdings, which exceed one million Bitcoins, remain intact.

The longest-lived blockchain

At the age of 13, Bitcoin has become the longest-lived blockchain, as it is the first cryptocurrency that was created in the world.

The first block of Bitcoin contained the following message: “The Times 03 / Jan / 2009 Chancellor on the brink of second bank bailout”, which was the headline of the British newspaper The Times of that day and which referred to the reactions of the banking system and financial in the face of the economic crisis that was triggered the year before by mortgages and the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers.

13 years after that first block, Bitcoin has become a store of value that many investors are using to protect themselves from crises and inflation.

However, in its early days Bitcoin it had almost no value, since it was not negotiable in any market. However, a year later, its price was already around $ 0.05. By 2011, the price of Bitcoin was already more than $ 30 and, although the following year it lost half its value, it was in 2013 that its value took off and peaked at $ 1,100.

The Bitcoin Genesis Block is also the first block of other chains such as Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin Satoshi’s Vision (BSV) two “forks” or forks of Bitcoin.

.