Bitcoin, Tesla and energy consumption

As a result of the statements of Elon Musk (CEO of Tesla), a debate was unleashed about the consumption of electrical energy in bitcoin, although perhaps in the first place the one that should clarify on what is his position and the coherence of his actions and statements is Tesla. In early February, it announced the purchase of $ 1.5 billion in bitcoin, indicating that it planned to accept it as a means of payment, which it carried out in March.

In April, Musk corroborated the words of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey when he wrote that bitcoin incentivized renewable energy. In May, it released a note in which it reported that Tesla stopped accepting bitcoins for the purchase of its vehicles due to “concern about the rapid increase in the use of fossil fuels in bitcoin mining.” At the end of the same month, there was a meeting in which Musk himself, Michael Saylor (CEO of MicroStrategy) and representatives of the main US Bitcoin mining companies were present to promote the transparency and sustainability of this activity. In July Musk indicated again that in the future Tesla will accept bitcoin again.

That bitcoin consumes more and more energy is an irrefutable fact, which leads me to ask the following questions: Did Tesla spend $ 1.5 billion without knowing in depth where it was investing it? In April, was bitcoin good for the environment because it stimulated the generation of renewable energy and in May it was a great cost to the planet?

Bitcoin consumes energy because miners, to add a block to the chain, have to use computational power to solve a mathematical puzzle, that is, they have computers turned on consuming electricity. When a miner finds the solution, he is rewarded with bitcoin.

There are large companies dedicated exclusively to mining and, as in any company, the goal is to maximize your profit. What can they do for it? Logically, try to lower costs. What costs do they have? The hardware used and, above all, the electricity consumed. What is the cheapest electricity? The one that comes from renewable sources, such as solar, wind or hydraulic. So, do miners have incentives to try to make the most of renewable sources? Obviously yes. Miners use whatever energy is at their disposal and, if there was more clean energy, they would use it. Is it the fault of bitcoin that renewable sources are not more widespread? Rather the opposite.

In reality, the problem is not the energy consumption, but how it is obtained. Criticizing the energy consumption of Bitcoin is a clear example of seeing the straw in someone else’s eye and not the beam in your own. According to a study carried out by the CCAF of the University of Cambridge, in 2018 28% of the energy used by miners came from renewable sources; in 2019 it was 39%; and 76% of the miners used part of this type of energy within their mix. Current estimates indicate that this% clean energy far exceeds 50% and could even be around 70%.

I want to think that those who make these criticisms, their ecological conscience does not allow them to turn on the air conditioning in summer unless they are sure that their electricity company uses 100% renewable energy sources, or that they have all the electrical appliances in their house unplugged when not in use, because according to the same study mentioned above, and only in the US, the amount of electricity consumed annually by these standby devices, such as TV, is greater than that of bitcoin. There is a lot of hypocrisy.

After the latest bans on mining activity in China, energy consumption has been temporarily reduced (especially from non-renewable sources) until miners establish themselves in other countries, which is good for bitcoin, since, if there was something not very decentralized in its network, it was the mining activity concentrated in China.

The electricity consumption of bitcoin is estimated at 0.35% of the world total, being about half that used in the gold industry and even much less than that used by the banking system with different central banks, coin and note factories, rest of banks with all their branches, data centers, ATMs and a long etcetera.

In short, if the concern is the environment, Tesla is taking time to announce that it stops accepting dollars, euros or any other type of fiat money for the purchase of its vehicles, because the traditional financial system consumes much more energy than bitcoin.