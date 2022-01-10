Bitcoin price falls to its lowest value in months

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The price of Bitcoin has fallen in recent days to its lowest value in months. The crash of this cryptocurrency comes after the US Federal Reserve toughens its policy with these assets and suggest increasing Bitcoin interest rates. At the beginning of last week, the price of Bitcoin stood at $ 47,000, and by the end of it it had fallen below 42,000.

There are other factors that explain the rapid decline in the price of Bitcoin last week. It is worth mentioning the citizen revolts against the government of Kazakhstan, one of the countries where a large part of the world’s cryptocurrency mining is concentrated, which have sown uncertainty and mistrust in investors.

After China began to prosecute and punish the mining and possession of cryptocurrencies, at the beginning of last year, much of the miners moved to neighboring Kazakhstan to continue their activity. In just over a year, this Asian country went from mining just 1.5% of all cryptocurrencies in the world to producing 18.1% by the end of 2021. Only the United States, with a market share of 35.40 %, surpassed Kazakhstan in this ranking.

It is estimated that, throughout Kazakhstan, there are 250,000 active computers mining cryptocurrencies. The excessive energy consumption of this activity has brought the country’s electricity system to the brink of collapse. According to the Kazakh energy minister, electricity consumption has grown 7% in the last year, when the usual increase in the country is around 2%.

Due to its global and decentralized nature, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies they frequently show very deep convulsions in their price. Bitcoin is the oldest blockchain on the market, and this week it celebrated its 13th anniversary. Despite its volatility, many investors in the sector consider it a haven of value due to its relative stability compared to its competitors.

