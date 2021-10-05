Bitcoin is estimated to be heading for $ 85,000, excellent news for investors and traders

There are many analysts and experts in cryptocurrency trading who assure that nothing will cause a drop in the Bitcoin priceExcept of course for a very bad news event. Which is why the market is waiting for an imminent rise.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is expected to reach USD 85,000 in the fourth quarter of this year, it could even exceed the barrier of USD 100,000 according to multiple investigations.

This is excellent news that cryptocurrency investors and traders should take into account and study in detail in order to get the most out of it. And it is that in its latest market update on Friday, September 17, a medium-term BTC price forecast was revealed without bullish complexes, elements that must be considered if you want to trade Forex with this cryptocurrency.

But what is Forex trading?

Forex trading is nothing more than the conversion of one currency or cryptocurrency for another. Currently being one of the most active and liquid markets in the world, handling a daily volume of 5 trillion US dollars. If you want more information about it you can do click here.

Targeting $ 85,000 for the next stop for the BTC / USD pair

Despite the fact that the BTC / USD pair has remained below the $ 50,000 barrier lately, after the close of this week many analysts remain firmly optimistic regarding the price of Bitcoin.

And in this case, the Decentrader Filbfilb analyst is no exception, as he predicts based on his experience not only a rematch of the historical peaks, but also a break of the solid barrier of USD 100,000 before the end of this year. .

“So, with the recent bullish signals in recent weeks, a significant rise in the price of Bitcoin could now be just around the corner, which will first place it at USD 85,000 and later break the psychological barrier of USD 100,000” , he concluded.

As a sensible and logical conclusion to this process, a significant upward contraction characterizes the rest of the year, as happened with the events of 2020. However, in this case the price of Bitcoin should be much higher.

“If indeed the price of this cryptocurrency recovers in the way that many expect in the coming weeks, in that case our first objective will be to overcome the retracement level of 1,618 fib at $ 85,900,” Filbfilb said.

The rest of altcoins do not share this optimism

Currently at the time of writing this article, the price of Bitcoin is around $ 47,000, with a marked next upward trajectory.

On the other hand, the rest of the altcoins suffered a fall in their prices, with some exceptions such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), but in general, traders suffered a disappointment due to the fact that the top 10 cryptocurrencies far exceeded the Bitcoin with respect to daily losses.