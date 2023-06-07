Bird Box Barcelona: Netflix teases horror film inspired by 2018 hit

Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock is one of Netflix’s biggest hits and soon it will get a Spanish version with new dynamics and characters. The new title will be called Bird Box Barcelona and has already had a teaser revealed by the “streaming giant” showing scenes of suspense, tension and terror.
Bird Box Barcelona will have its cast made up of Mario Casas (You Shall Not Kill), Georgina Campbell (Brutal Nights), Diego Calva (Babylon) and Leonardo Sbaraglia (Pain and Glory) and other actors directed by David Pastor, Àlex Pastor.
The synopsis says the following:
After an entity of mysterious origins annihilates part of the world’s population, causing those who see it to take their own lives, Sebastián and his daughter begin their own journey of survival in Barcelona.
An interesting point is that the new feature should show how the invasion of mysterious creatures took place and how they manage to drive people crazy when they see them. We note that the movie will also show what the world looked like after it was taken over, with humans being forced to wear blindfolds to protect themselves from monsters.
Bird Box Barcelona will premiere on July 14 on Netflix, but the original 2018 film is still available in the streaming catalogue. The work is based on the book Bird Box by Josh Malerman, who is also involved in directing the new title.
