Bird Box Barcelona: Netflix teases horror film inspired by 2018 hit

Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock is one of Netflix’s biggest hits and soon it will get a Spanish version with new dynamics and characters. The new title will be called Bird Box Barcelona and has already had a teaser revealed by the “streaming giant” showing scenes of suspense, tension and terror.

Bird Box Barcelona will have its cast made up of Mario Casas (You Shall Not Kill), Georgina Campbell (Brutal Nights), Diego Calva (Babylon) and Leonardo Sbaraglia (Pain and Glory) and other actors directed by David Pastor, Àlex Pastor.

The synopsis says the following:

After an entity of mysterious origins annihilates part of the world’s population, causing those who see it to take their own lives, Sebastián and his daughter begin their own journey of survival in Barcelona.