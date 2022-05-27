BioShock: The Collection free on the Epic Games Store

With Bioshock, Epic Games seems ready to provide us with a summer of great options to play. If since last week and until a few hours ago the Epic digital store offered Borderlands 3 for free, it has already been revealed that, for a few hours and until Thursday of next week the weekly giveaway is Bioshock: The Collectiona classic and tremendously influential saga at the time, and now you can get it for free.

As we already told you at the time, when 2K published this special pack, consists of the three titles that make up the sagayes ok both the first and second are the remastered versions, and therefore of higher quality (and also more demanding in the technical section) than the originals, in addition to the various DLC of the three titles. In other words, we are talking about a very, very complete collection of the complete Bioshock saga… at least until the highly anticipated Bioshock 4 arrives, with the movie about the saga that Netflix is ​​working on as an appetizer.

Recall that the technical requirements of Bioshock: The Collection are the following:

Minimum requirements:

Windows 7 SP1 64-bit.

Core 2 Duo or Athlon X2 CPU at 2.6 GHz.

4GB of RAM.

70 GB of storage if we install all three games.

Radeon HD 7770 or GTX 560 graphics card.

Recommended Requirements:

Windows 7 SP1 64-bit.

Quad core 3GHz CPU.

8GB of RAM.

80 GB of storage for the three games and their DLCs.

GTX 770 or Radeon HD 7970 graphics card.

They are, as you can see, quite reasonable to be talking about remastered titles. However, keep in mind that at least In its first versions, the optimization of Bioshock: The Collection was not particularly remarkable. We can think that in these years, since its publication, this has had to improve a lot, but even so, keep in mind that the performance may not be what you would expect. The good news is that you can try it without risking anything, since it is free.

Leaving aside the optimization problem, there is no doubt that We are talking about a saga that generated a great impact at the time, many of the people who played it then still remember it as a great experience. And, since the first two installments are remastered, the overall look of the game is reasonably contemporary, while keeping all those elements that we loved so much about the original Bioshock.

Remember that to get Bioshock: The Collection for free on the Epic Games Store, something you can do from this link, you have a limited deadline, which ends on Thursday of next week, and that for this, if you do not have it yet, you must create an account (free) in the service. Once with it, you can add it to your library where it will remain forever… or at least as long as Epic Games stays on the market.