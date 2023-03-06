5G News
Biocomputing: a scientific advance that raises ethical questions

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
Scientists at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore have proposed the development of a biological computer using millions of human brain cells to outperform silicon-based machines while consuming much less power. The goal is to create an ultra-efficient system that can solve problems beyond the reach of conventional digital computers, while helping advance neuroscience and other areas of medical research.

The project has been published in the journal Frontiers in Science and has been called “Organoidal Intelligence”.

The biocomputing proposal

The proposed hardware will include brain organoid arrays, tiny three-dimensional neural structures grown from human stem cells, connected to sensors and output devices, and enabled by machine learning, big data, and other techniques. The goal is to develop an ultra-efficient system that can solve problems beyond the reach of conventional digital computers, while helping advance neuroscience and other areas of medical research.

Is it ethical to create an intelligence in the laboratory?

Although the goal of the project is noble, biocomputing raises ethical questions related to the “awareness” of laboratory-created brain structures. The project could develop an “intelligence on the plate” that learns, remembers and interacts with its environment, and could even develop a rudimentary consciousness. The team of researchers have signed a “Baltimore statement” calling for more research “to explore the potential of organoid cell cultures to advance our understanding of the brain and unleash new forms of biocomputing, recognizing and addressing the implications.” associated ethics.

The potential of biocomputing

One of the reasons for turning to biocomputing is that the brain processes and stores information very efficiently. The world’s most powerful computer, the Frontier machine at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the United States, which went online last year, has the same processing power as a human brain, but consumes a million times more energy. Biocomputing could be revolutionary, although there are still many steps to be taken in that direction.

Conclusion

Developing organoidal intelligence into a commercial technology could take decades, acknowledges Thomas Hartung, the Johns Hopkins University professor who is leading the project, but there is enormous and amazing potential in this area.

In addition to the possibility of solving problems beyond the reach of conventional digital computers, organoidal intelligence could be of great help in the investigation of brain diseases and the development of treatments. Although many hurdles remain to be overcome, biocomputing is a promising technology that could revolutionize the world of computing and artificial intelligence for decades to come.

There is still time, yes, but it is better to prepare the way.

