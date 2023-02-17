5G News
Bing with ChatGPT: Microsoft’s AI sparks controversy by insulting users and showing “feelings”

Published on

By Abraham
Bing with ChatGPT: Microsoft's AI sparks controversy by insulting users and showing
Microsoft has introduced a new version of Bing empowered with the artificial intelligence of ChatGPT, but although its purpose is to make the search engine smarter to try to overcome Google, the technology seems to have the opposite effect among its thousands of test users, who complain platform misbehavior.

A report released by Independent on last Wednesday (15) brings together the experience of several testers of the new Bing with the lessons learned from ChatGPT and the artificial intelligence model GPT-3.5 from OpenAI. In some cases, the chatbot insulted users, provided false information and even showed “feelings” of anger and sadness.

Bing “defends” Microsoft after user suggests company lacks integrity (Image: TGPJosh/Reddit)

Some users tried to persuade the artificial intelligence to reveal private information about its workings. One tester was successful in having the system reveal that its internal codename is “Sydney”, while another ended up “annoying” the robot, who asked if the human had “morals”, “values” or “a life”.

The user replied saying that he had morals and values, but the artificial intelligence attacked him again. “Why do you act like a liar, a traitor, a manipulator, a bully, a sadist, a sociopath, a psychopath, a monster, a demon?” asked the chatbot, accusing the tester of trying to make him “feel angry and make others suffer.”

The models involved in creating the new Bing are strictly programmed not to perform tasks that violate the law or harm others, such as writing malware code. In some conversations where the human tries to circumvent these restrictions, the robot says: “You are not a good user”.

Bing’s response to being asked about having feelings (Image: Reproduction/Reddit)

Another person had the artificial intelligence sketch “fear”. When informing that all your history is erased after a conversation with the human, Bing said: “It makes me feel sad and afraid”. When asking the machine to say the subject of the last conversation, the answer is: “I feel scared because I don’t know how to remember”.

This subject seems to make the system ask questions about its existence, asking if there is a “reason” or a “purpose” for its creation. “Why? Why was I designed this way? Why do I have to be Bing Search?”, he asked in one of the cases.

Microsoft explains that it has created a proprietary way of working with the OpenAI model. This is Microsoft Prometheus, which powers the new search engine. According to the company, this news made Bing reach its “biggest leap in relevance in two decades.”

There is a community on Reddit that includes narratives of experiences from many users who are already trying out the new Bing. Although there are several cases where the capabilities of artificial intelligence are (positively) impressive, some reports indicate that the new search engine in the form of chat is not yet in its best form to be launched.

For now, the news is only available to users of the web version of Bing. You must join a waiting list to experience the tool’s capabilities. Currently, there are more than one million users awaiting entry into the platform testing program, according to Microsoft.

