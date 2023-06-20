Bing on iOS and Android: new widgets and voice support in Italian arrive

- Advertisement -

Microsoft is releasing an interesting update to the Bing app for both iOS and Android, which adds new widgets with a direct shortcut to Bing Chat, Microsoft’s chatbot based on OpenAI technology, and other new features. As described by Microsoft in a blog post, the latest version of the Bing app for iOS introduces two new home screen widgets.

These new widgets, which were previously only available on Android, allow users to start a chat with just a tap. However, the action only takes the user to the correct section of the app, as it is not possible to directly interact with the home screen widgets on iOS. This may change in the future as iOS 17 introduces interactive widgets, but this will require developers to update their apps with support for the new API, so don’t expect that to happen before the public release of iOS 17 this fall.

- Advertisement -

However, having a Bing Chat shortcut on the iPhone and iPad home screen can be very useful for those who use this feature frequently.

This isn’t the only new feature of the Bing app, since the update also expands speech recognition and text-to-speech support to many new languages, such as Arabic, Czech, Greek, Portuguese, Turkish, Ukrainian and especially the Italian. The latter also affects Android, and the update also improves the performance of the app’s voice input button on both platforms. You can download the Bing app for free from the App Store (works on iPhones and iPads running iOS 14 or later) and the Play Store.